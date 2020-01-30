Putin meets Netanyahu, reserves judgment on the Middle East plan | News

%MINIFYHTML7fb153e1001e2046db006ab506367b2e11% %MINIFYHTML7fb153e1001e2046db006ab506367b2e12%

The Israeli prime minister visited Moscow on Thursday to discuss the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump and take home an Israeli woman who had been imprisoned in Russia.

Benjamin Netanyahu made a stop in Moscow after visiting Washington, where Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan for the Middle East on Tuesday.

Plus:

Trump's plan provides for a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the West Bank to Israel. He sides with Israel on key controversial issues that have affected past peace efforts, including the borders and state of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements, and grants almost impossible conditions for granting Palestinians the expected status.

%MINIFYHTML7fb153e1001e2046db006ab506367b2e13% %MINIFYHTML7fb153e1001e2046db006ab506367b2e14%

Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin as they sat down to talk in the Kremlin that he wanted to discuss the plan and hear his opinion about it.

"You are the first leader I am talking to after my visit to Washington for the Trump Century Agreement," he said. "I think there is a new opportunity here, maybe even a unique opportunity, and I would like to discuss it with you and listen to your ideas."

Trump called his "win-win,quot; plan for both Israel and Palestine and urged Palestinians not to lose their opportunity for independence. But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan as "meaningless,quot; and promised to resist.

Putin did not talk about Trump's plan in his initial comments, and Russian officials have so far refrained from commenting, a careful stance that reflects the Kremlin's desire to maintain warm ties with Israel and their hopes for a rapprochement with the administration of Trump.

The visit of the Israeli leader comes one day after Putin forgave Naama Issachar, 26, who was arrested in April at an airport in Moscow, where he was traveling en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in their luggage. She was sentenced and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Putin asked Netanyahu to greet Isacar and his mother.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of all the people of Israel for granting forgiveness to Naama Isacar," said Netanyahu. "This touches us all and our gratitude is in the name of all Israeli citizens, from the heart."

He added that relations between Russia and Israel are now "the best they have been."

Isacar got on the plane with Netanyahu and sat with him and his wife on the way home.