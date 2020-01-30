Putin forgives Americans and Israelis dragged into a geopolitical game

MOSCOW – An American-Israeli woman was forgiven on Wednesday, months after her severe punishment for the charges of having a small amount of marijuana had made her an involuntary pawn in a geopolitical game.

The pardon, issued by President Vladimir V. Putin, occurred on the eve of a visit to Moscow by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders are expected to talk about the Middle East plan proposed by President Trump this week.

The woman, Naama Issachar, was arrested in April after Russian officials said they found marijuana in their luggage during a stopover of an airline in Moscow while heading from India to Israel. The amount, 9.5 grams, about a third of an ounce, would normally result in no more than one month's detention, a fine and deportation from Russia. The amount is within the legal limit in Israel.

But in October, a Russian court sentenced Ms. Issachar to seven and a half years in prison for drug possession and smuggling charges, and was sent to a penal colony. Investigators said Ms. Issachar had admitted possession, but then said the statement was given under pressure.