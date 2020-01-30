Putin forgives Americans and Israelis dragged into a geopolitical game

MOSCOW – An American-Israeli woman was forgiven on Wednesday, months after her severe punishment for the charges of having a small amount of marijuana had made her an involuntary pawn in a geopolitical game.
The pardon, issued by President Vladimir V. Putin, occurred on the eve of a visit to Moscow by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders are expected to talk about the Middle East plan proposed by President Trump this week.
The woman, Naama Issachar, was arrested in April after Russian officials said they found marijuana in their luggage during a stopover of an airline in Moscow while heading from India to Israel. The amount, 9.5 grams, about a third of an ounce, would normally result in no more than one month's detention, a fine and deportation from Russia. The amount is within the legal limit in Israel.
But in October, a Russian court sentenced Ms. Issachar to seven and a half years in prison for drug possession and smuggling charges, and was sent to a penal colony. Investigators said Ms. Issachar had admitted possession, but then said the statement was given under pressure.
Israeli officials and relatives of Ms. Issachar He said the Kremlin had linked his fate to that of Alexei Burkov, a Russian man held in Israel while facing extradition to the United States on charges of cybercrime. Shortly after Ms. Issachar was sentenced, Israel continued her extradition to the United States.
After Ms. Issachar's case became a political problem in Israel, Mr. Netanyahu promised to work for his freedom and repeatedly raised the issue in meetings and phone calls with Mr. Putin.
However, little progress was made before Putin came to Israel last week to attend an event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. During the visit, the Russian president met with Mrs. Issachar's mother, Yaffa Issachar, and told him that "everything will be fine."
Mr. Putin's visit coincided with Israel's decision to hand over to Russia the ownership of an important religious building in the center of Jerusalem, which once belonged to the Russian Orthodox Church.
In his decree, Putin portrayed forgiveness as a gesture of goodwill "guided by the principles of humanity."
Mr. Netanyahu thanked the Russian leader. in a sentence that called the Trump plan "the agreement of the century."
Issachar, who was born in New Jersey but lives in Israel, was still being held Wednesday night, although authorities said they expected her to be released on Thursday. His release is likely to help Netanyahu's chances in the Israeli elections on March 2.
