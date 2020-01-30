Prop of the Super Bowl bets 2020: Joe Montana's best odds for Fox broadcast mentions MVP speech

%MINIFYHTML1c4da4ed9ef1bc74739c8e8299a990ca11% %MINIFYHTML1c4da4ed9ef1bc74739c8e8299a990ca12%

In addition to betting on the national anthem, the halftime show and all Super Bowl commercials, you can also bet on certain things that are mentioned or shown in the Super Bowl broadcast, apart from the action in the field.

As with all other Super Bowl betting genres, there are dozens of betting options available for what we will see and hear during the broadcast.

Let's look at some of those support bets below.

2020 Super Bowl Bets: Broadcast

Will the broadcast show a photo or clip of Joe Montana playing for the Chiefs?

There is an interesting story between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to quarterbacks. Five signal callers (Steve DeBerg, Steve Bono, Elvis Grbac, Alex Smith and Joe Montana) have played for both franchises in the past three decades, and Montana is the group's most famous signal caller. Montana won four Super Bowls with the 49ers and led Kansas City to the AFC championship game in 1993, so it seems likely that this was mentioned during the broadcast.

However, a mere mention is not enough. To win the bet, there must be images of Montana wearing the Chiefs uniform during the broadcast. There is probably a 50/50 chance of that happening, so "Yes,quot; is worth playing. At some point, there is likely to be some downtime in the transmission, and this is probably one of the main packaged parts waiting to be issued.

Will Joe Buck mention his father Jack Buck?

Will the broadcast mention that the Super Bowl is Groundhog Day?

Which former 49ers player will be mentioned first in the broadcast?

Joe Montana -150

Jerry Rice +140

Steve Young +400

Will a poster or sign of John 3:16 be displayed?

In the 1990s, it was not uncommon to see posters of John 3:16 at sporting events. However, that slogan has fallen out of favor in recent years, which makes it unlikely that we will see it in the Super Bowl LIV broadcast. Something important to keep in mind with this accessory is the wording. The wording is key in the Super Bowl props, and this prop specifically mentions a poster or sign. The "Yes,quot; does not count if someone is wearing a shirt or hat with the slogan, and that will prevent you from being late if an assistant becomes cheeky.

Will the broadcast mention Steve Bono?

Will the broadcast mention Alex Smith?

The "Yes,quot; in this bet and the previous one are of great value at this price. Given the number of quarterbacks they have played for both the Chiefs and the 49ers in recent years, it seems likely that some of those players will be mentioned in passing. Joe Buck or Troy Aikman would not take long to list the five quarterbacks that have started on both teams, and the juicy odds of this accessory make it worth playing $ 10 or $ 20.

Will Darrelle Revis tweet about Richard Sherman during the game?

Will Kiara Mia tweet about Jimmy G during the game?

The adult cheerleader Kiara Mia has not avoided talking about her appointment with Jimmy Garoppolo in the summer of 2018. It has been told how Garoppolo was a gentleman during his excursion, and Mia is still effusive in his praise of Jimmy G when asked about the marshal of San Francisco Field. Mia usually only uses her Twitter for self-promotion, but she may want to give special thanks to Garoppolo during Super Bowl Sunday. A somewhat salacious tweet would probably go viral, and you may not be able to resist the opportunity.

Will Tom Brady be mentioned in the broadcast?

Will they show the highlights of Donovan McNabb throwing up?

Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck speak in Spanish?

Who will thank the Super Bowl MVP first after winning the prize?

Teammates +125

God / religion +250

Coach or coaches +500

Winning City +500

Family +700

Owner +1400

With these odds, betting on the MVP of the Super Bowl to thank your family first makes a lot of sense. The family encompasses a spouse, children, siblings and parents, and there is more than a 7-1 chance of the Super Bowl MVP following this route in his speech. Patrick Mahomes is currently the favorite to be named MVP of the Super Bowl, and although he has no children or a spouse, he does have parents he talks about often, so we can see him mention his mother or father first if he should be named MVP .