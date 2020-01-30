Prince Harry loses a complaint about wildlife photo coverage

The Independent Press Standards Organization has sided with The mail on Sunday after receiving a complaint from Prince Harry on the coverage of the publication of wildlife photos published on his Instagram account in April 2019.

About nine months ago, the media published an article entitled "Drugged and tied … what Harry didn't tell him about those stunning wildlife photos." The piece arrived shortly after the Duke of Sussex published a series of photos he had taken for Earth Day. The article described the images, which included photos of a rhinoceros, an elephant and a lion, as "spectacular photographs of African wildlife," but said they "don't tell the whole story."

The publication reported that "the three animals had been stunned by a tranquilizer,quot; and that the elephant had been tied so that the creatures could be relocated as part of the conservation projects. However, the media argued that royalty "notably avoided explaining the circumstances in which the images were taken." He also claimed that Harry's followers on Instagram could not see the rope tied to the elephant's hind legs because the photo was "edited."

"A spokesman for the duke refused to discuss the photos, although sources denied that the rope was deliberately edited from the elephant's image, claiming that & # 39; was due to the Instagram format & # 39;", the article reads .

In his complaint, filed in August 2019, Harry accused The mail on Sunday of infringing clause one (precision) of the Publisher Code of Practice. Harry argued that he did not fool the public by not explaining the circumstances in which the elephant's picture was taken. In addition, he claimed that the article was inaccurate in suggesting that, because he had shared the edited image and did not say that the animals had been reassured and tied, he had intended to deceive his followers and give the impression that he was a " top photographer "who had taken the photos in dangerous situations, said the ruling.