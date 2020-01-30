Preview of the match – C Palace vs Sheff Utd

%MINIFYHTML51d13cc1aa009f6dd48b0713da2a237e11% %MINIFYHTML51d13cc1aa009f6dd48b0713da2a237e12%

Watch the highlights on the Sky Sports app, the Sky Sports Football website and YouTube channel from 5.15 p.m.





%MINIFYHTML51d13cc1aa009f6dd48b0713da2a237e13% %MINIFYHTML51d13cc1aa009f6dd48b0713da2a237e14% Christian Benteke is in a position to appear for Crystal Palace on Saturday

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United.

Team news

crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson will welcome several key players for the Sheffield United visit. Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward and Christian Benteke are available after the injury, while Luka Milivojevic will return from the suspension.

However, Cenk Tosun will not be fit after suffering a hamstring injury, with Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp absent from long-term injuries.

2:30 A look into the busy weekend of action of the Premier League, where Manchester City faces Tottenham and Manchester United Wolves A look into the busy weekend of action of the Premier League, where Manchester City faces Tottenham and Manchester United Wolves

Sheffield United will evaluate David McGoldrick (foot) before the trip to Selhurst Park, but Chief Chris Wilder has no new concerns about injuries.

Mo Besic will expect to keep his place in the midfield on John Lundstram after scoring against Millwall in the FA Cup last time.

How to follow

Follow the game on our dedicated live blog, while the highlights will also be posted on the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15 p.m.

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Opta statistics

Crystal Palace has won their last two home league games against Sheffield United, although this is their first meeting since February 2011 in the Championship.

In the top category, Sheffield United has lost its last three league visits as a visitor against Crystal Palace, although these matches were between the 1990-91 and 1992-93 campaigns.

Crystal Palace has kept a clean sheet in their last four home games of the Premier League against promoted teams (W3 D1), winning each of the last three in a row.

Sheffield United has not won in its last 19 Premier League games in London (D8 L11) since beating Chelsea 2-1 in October 1992. However, the Blades have tied all four of their best games in the capital this season, coming from behind in each one. one.

Crystal Palace has not scored or conceded more than twice in any of its 12 home matches in the Premier League this season (F10 A12). In fact, since the beginning of last season, the Eagles only scored more than twice in one of their 32 games in the local league (5-3 vs. Bournemouth in May 2019).

2:47 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Sheffield United did not score or concede more than twice in any of their 12 away matches in the Premier League this season (F12 A12). In fact, the Blades have not scored more than twice in any of their last 47 away games, since a 3-3 draw with Southampton in October 1993.

Crystal Palace has scored five goals in the Premier League before halftime this season, with only one of them at Selhurst Park.

Only the leaders of the fugitive Liverpool league have conceded fewer Premier League goals than Sheffield United this season (23). In fact, the Sheffield United record of 23 goals conceded after 24 games is the best by a team promoted from Fulham in 2001-02 (also 23).

The end of the Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha, has three goals and two assists in 2095 minutes of Premier League football this season, averaging a goal share every 419 minutes. Last season, he averaged a goal or attended every 203 minutes in the competition.

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Dean Henderson of Sheffield United (8). In fact, only Alisson (214) has a better proportion of minutes per goal awarded this term than Henderson (one every 104 minutes).