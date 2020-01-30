Press Send for Brexit: E.U. Seal UK withdrawal by email

LONDON – The European Union officially approved Brexit on Thursday, taking the final step in its internal procedures before Britain leaves the block on Friday.

After a sometimes emotional vote in the European Parliament on Wednesday, the countries that remained in the union gave a final stamp of approval to the agreement on the withdrawal from Britain.

In the end, the way the decision became final was that of Brussels: bureaucratic and undramatic.

Diplomats from the remaining 27 countries of the European Union received clear instructions by email just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, once the European Parliament has voted to promulgate Brexit: Answer these four questions with "yes,quot;, "no,quot; or "abstain,quot; and email them to the European Council.