Premier League clubs face difficulties in signing European talent U18 after Brexit | Soccer news

The UK's exit from the EU could have a serious impact on Premier League clubs when it comes to signing U18 players





The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on January 31.

Sky sports news Journalist Geraint Hughes explains how you can prevent Premier League clubs from signing the best U-18 talent in Europe when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

Not many people may think that there is a connection between the deadline of the transfer window this Friday and Brexit, but in fact, there is a significant one.

At 11 pm on January 31, the United Kingdom leaves the EU and the EEA (European Economic Area) and, as a result, the & # 39; Article 19 & # 39; FIFA's not-so-known becomes a problem.

Article 19 essentially protects the transfer of U18 players; With the exception of EU teams, football clubs around the world cannot sign other players aged 16 to 18 from other nations.

While FIFA has not given much clarity, the lawyers say that, according to the law, on February 1, Premier League clubs and all UK clubs will no longer be exempt from Article 19.

Paul Pogba was signed by Manchester United of Le Havre in 2009 when he was 16 years old.

Maybe due to the & # 39; transition & # 39; of the United Kingdom from the EU over the next 11 months, FIFA could allow another transfer window where UK clubs will enjoy one more exemption, but at this time that perspective is still unclear.

The highest profile soccer stars from all over the world dream of playing in the Premier League, but changes in the labor movement could have important ramifications for the top English category.

The sports lawyer Paul Schapiro highlighted him for the first time Sky sports news in March 2019, saying: "There are certainly more options for them (European players and English first-class clubs) to consider whether free movement ends.

"But I don't think a new regime is established that significantly restricts Premier League clubs from signing the best international stars."

"Nor is it in the EU position to significantly restrict one of the major leagues in the world, so I think clubs should keep in mind that in the future, the Premier League will still be full of the best international stars."

Cesc Fábregas was taken to Arsenal as a teenager in 2003

"British clubs have used this rule (Article 19) in the past to recruit some of the best players from across the continent and it is also a key part of the recruitment strategies of some clubs."

"But if we leave the EU, British clubs will not be able to rely on this exemption and will not be able to sign the stars of the continent from 16 to 18 years in the same way they did before."

Cesc Fábregas, Héctor Bellerin and Paul Pogba were signed under 18 in the past.

Potentially, you could see more high-level clubs directing all their efforts towards attacking the best talent in all of Britain and the lowest divisions of English football.

Uncertainty about Article 19 could make English first-class clubs rush into the best British talents across the United Kingdom.

This January, the 16-year-old Birmingham City star, Jude Bellingham, has been the subject of an offer of £ 30 million from Manchester United, while Jarrad Braithwaite, 17, moved from Carlisle United to Everton.

As for the oldest players in the EU who work in the United Kingdom, most sports lawyers agree that nothing will change after Friday as Brexit negotiations enter a second phase.

The transition period must last until December 31, 2020, after that, immigration rules may change.

But football has a value of £ 12 billion a year for the treasury, and with the FA and the Premier League already talking with the government about the state of EU players, there is hope that the status quo around to EU transfers be maintained.