Pregnant Ciara releases her naked belly

The singer of & # 39; Goodies & # 39; She is having a new addition to her growing family with her three-year-old husband, Russell Wilson, while announcing her pregnancy on Instagram.

Singer Ciara She is pregnant with her third child.

The creator of successes "Level Up", 34, went to social networks to share the happy news on Thursday, January 30, 2020, along with an instant of her position at the top of a rock formation on the beach, showing Her blooming belly in a red bikini.

He simply captioned the shot, "Number 3," tagging his Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Russell Wilson as the photographer

The couple started dating in early 2015 and got married the following year. They share the two-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, five, with her ex-boyfriend and rapper. Future.