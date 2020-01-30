Porsha Williams makes fans happy with this announcement: he also denies being replaced by Eva Marcille in Dish Nation

Porsha Williams made many of her fans happy when she posted this ad that they will see next in her social media account. He also wanted to clarify some things with his followers.

People have been asking him for a long time if Eva Marcille took his place in Dish Nation, and this problem has finally been cleared up.

Here is the Porsha ad he shared on his social media account:

‘I'm Baaaack !! 🎉 Tune in right now! Watch Fox5 GoodDay Atlanta with @ alyseeadyfox5 @ fox5atlanta EVERY Wednesday morning! "Porsha subtitled his video.

Someone asked: ‘What happened to Dish? Eva took your place? "

Porsha answered the follower with this question: "Do you still see it?"

The same person said, "I haven't done it lately. I've seen you there since Eva was there, but I didn't know if you left permanently now."

Another Instagram installer skipped the comments and said: "She is literally there every day and has been there for the past six months." Hahaha Eva is on the morning show Ricky Smiley and Porsha is on Dish. "

Another commenter told Porsha: ‘I just saw your promotion for your return from Dish Nation on Fox2 in Detroit. You look great! What a breath of fresh air. "

Someone else praised Porsha and said: ‘I love hair! I love you with beautiful curls, "and another commentator wrote:" You are such a beautiful woman with a beautiful personality to combine. "

Apart from this, Porsha impressed her fans these days when she shared a photo of herself when she was just a child, just to show fans that she was twinning with her and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

With the publication, Porsha triggered a debate in the comments with some fans saying that she looked like PJ and others still claimed that the girl looked like her father.



