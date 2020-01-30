Popeyes hilariously mocks Bevyce's Ivy Park collection with the new Merch line

Twitter

Is Popeyes ripping off? Beyonce Knowles& # 39; new clothing line Ivy Park x Adidas? The makers of everyone's new favorite spicy chicken sandwich just launched a new merchandise inspired by their uniforms and the clothes looked suspiciously like Beyonce's pieces.

The limited edition of "That Look From Popeyes" merchandising, which was announced on Wednesday, January 29, featured collections that included uniform-style hooded jackets, crew-neck t-shirts, crew-neck sweatshirts, tunics, polo shirts, buttons, visors and hats. That could be normal if only the color scheme had no similarity to Beyonce's Ivy Park collection, which was dominated by burgundy and orange.

"Do you love that look? It's our uniform. It has been for a while. And now you can buy it. Http://thatlookfrompopeyes.com #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes," wrote the official Twitter account of Popeyes next to a photo of people modeling the new sets that was also a recreation of Ivy Park x Adidas shoot.

The company also triggered its new collection on its Instagram account. "Nothing new here. Only the uniforms we wear every day. Now available to everyone. Link in the biography. #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes," wrote the account in the caption.

The new merchandise obviously sparked online conversations. "No Popeyes tries to say that Beyonce stole their eyes," wrote a fan. Affirming about Popeyes, another added: "Also. I hope we never stop talking about the Popeyes marketing team. THIS IS AMAZING. They made their own version of Ivy Park merch."

"Tbh, this is great. Beyonce has a lifetime membership in Popeyes. Therefore, it is in the brand, but the cessation and withdrawal is very different," said another Twitter user. "Brava to this marketing genius. If anyone knows who is responsible for this, let me know," an impressed fan tweeted.

However, Popeyes representatives clarified that that is literally just their uniforms that they are now selling and not a new collection or line. They continued to insist that they are selling the uniforms in response to all the fuss in the social networks of fans who mentioned comparisons between their uniforms and the recent launch of Ivy Park.