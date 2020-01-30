Pompeo mixes a tough conversation about China with peace of mind for the United Kingdom

LONDON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared on Thursday the Chinese Communist Party "the central threat of our time,quot;, even when he tried to talk about the prospects of a US trade agreement with Britain, which rejected US pressure to ban A chinese company. of the future telecommunications infrastructure.
The scathing criticism of the Chinese government was the strongest language that Pompeo used while the Trump administration seeks to convince US allies of the risks posed by the use of equipment from Huawei, a Chinese tech giant.
At the same time, Pompeo sought to reassure British officials that, although the two countries saw the issue differently, it would not undermine the strong link between them.
Mr. Pompeo's guarantees come at a delicate time for the British government when the process of forging new independent trade agreements begins after he formally leaves the European Union on Friday.
Speaking at an appearance with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Mr. Pompeo mockingly referred to a 2016 warning from President Barack Obama that Brexit would place Britain in thebehind the tail "in any commercial negotiation.
"We intend to put the United Kingdom at the head of the line," Pompeo said.
Even so, although Britain's security and economy depend on a close relationship with Washington, China is an important investor in the country and a growing buyer of British goods.
That was reflected in Britain's decision this week to allow Huawei to play a limited role in its systems for the next generation of high-speed mobile Internet, known as 5G.
With Washington pressing the governments of Europe and other places to ban the Huawei team from the new 5G networks, leaders have had to walk a very thin line, trying not to antagonize either of the two economic giants without falling behind in the race to build the next generation of information technology.
Mr. Pompeo said that the concerns of the United States were not related to any company, but to the Chinese system.
"When it allows information from its citizens or national security information from its citizens to transit through a network that the Chinese Communist Party has a legal mandate to obtain, it creates risk," he said.
"While we still have to be very attentive to terror, there are still challenges around the world, the Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our time," he said.
While Pompeo was particularly frank in his criticism of the Chinese government on Thursday, he was in line with his warnings to European leaders, as he has tried to persuade them to keep Huawei out of their new networks.
"China has also ventured into this continent that demands our attention," he told reporters in June during a trip to The Hague in the Netherlands. "China wants to be the dominant economic and military power in the world, spreading its authoritarian vision of society and its corrupt practices throughout the world."
Pompeo said he was disappointed by the British decision, but said the two countries would work on the issue and reaffirmed Britain's vital role in the Five Eyes intelligence exchange alliance with the United States.
Still, he warned that it could still affect the way the information was shared.
"We will never allow US national security information to go through a network we don't trust," he said.
London was Mr. Pompeo's first stop on a five-nation tour that includes Ukraine, where he will become the first member of the United States cabinet to visit the country since President Trump's phone call in July with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
That call, during which Mr. Trump urged Mr. Zelensky to investigate matters related to the 2016 elections in the United States and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son, Hunter Biden, brought a complaint and led to the impeachment of Trump and his trial in the Senate.
Mr. Pompeo's trip was originally scheduled to take place just after the new year, but it was delayed due to concerns about rising tensions with Iran.
In addition to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, Mr. Pompeo will make stops in Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Pompeo left the United States dragged by the controversy after the State Department banned the trip to the diplomatic correspondent of National Public Radio. It happened after a dispute with a veteran reporter of the organization, Mary Louise Kelly, who questioned him about the dismissal of the Trump administration from the United States ambassador to Ukraine.
In an extraordinary statement, Mr. Pompeo lashed out at Ms. Kelly and said the media were "deranged."
And Britain's decision to allow Huawei to provide part of the team in its 5G network, a few days before Pompeo's arrival, was a bitter disappointment.
British officials tried to convince Americans that by limiting Huawei's role, they would keep their critical infrastructure safe.
Without naming Huawei, the British guidelines pointed to the dangers of "high risk,quot; providers and said they would be limited to parts of the country's wireless infrastructure, such as antennas and base stations, that were not considered critical for the integrity of the net. whole system
Pompeo said that while the Trump administration disagreed with that assessment, the issue would not undermine the deep shared bond between the two countries.
"The truth is that it is your best friends that you call and say,quot; What the hell are you doing? ", Said.
Pompeo then went to Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which he summed up as "fantastic."
Edward Wong contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.