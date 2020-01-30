Pompeo mixes a tough conversation about China with peace of mind for the United Kingdom

LONDON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared on Thursday the Chinese Communist Party "the central threat of our time,quot;, even when he tried to talk about the prospects of a US trade agreement with Britain, which rejected US pressure to ban A chinese company. of the future telecommunications infrastructure.

The scathing criticism of the Chinese government was the strongest language that Pompeo used while the Trump administration seeks to convince US allies of the risks posed by the use of equipment from Huawei, a Chinese tech giant.

At the same time, Pompeo sought to reassure British officials that, although the two countries saw the issue differently, it would not undermine the strong link between them.

Mr. Pompeo's guarantees come at a delicate time for the British government when the process of forging new independent trade agreements begins after he formally leaves the European Union on Friday.