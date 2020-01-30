Phil Parkinson: The man who tries to turn the tanker into Sunderland | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1bb4ffde60189f5290e8f127047cdbbc11% %MINIFYHTML1bb4ffde60189f5290e8f127047cdbbc12%

As Sunderland's promotion momentum regains momentum, Phil Parkinson talks to the Sky Sports EFL podcast on how to deal with pressure, a new cohesion and take inspiration from Liverpool.







"You must be thick-skinned as a manager," said Sunderland chief Phil Parkinson.

Obviously the statement is, the 52-year-old knows more than most. He was, of course, the man at the helm during the whole difficult situation in Bolton; the man keeping a brave face and holding the fort while everything seemed to crumble around him.

Parkinson won only two of his 14 initial games by Sunderland

Then, when the Black Cats fell to their lowest position in the 15th league in Sky Bet League One on Boxing Day, after a stalemate with Bolton, of all possible opponents, solving the problem was a relative walk in the park in comparison.

"It was difficult and created a frustration with the followers, which I understood," he told the Sky Sports EFL podcast. "It's not ideal, but I didn't take it personally. I understood that it's the great passion in the city for the club."

"People talk a lot about the pressure and pressure of this job, but the pressure is in Bolton, they are not paid for five months: the players and all the staff. It was very difficult to overcome, this is nice."

"I am enjoying the challenge every day that I enter the work. We (I and my staff) understood the size of the work when they gave it to us and we know what we have to do. We are sure that we can continue forming the team to give us a great opportunity to be on top at the end of the season. "

We must not hide from the fact that they have been difficult years in Wearside.

His predecessor, Jack Ross, compared the task of trying to alter the fate of the club with "converting an oil tanker,quot; and proved himself right last season when the club not only lost the final of the EFL Trophy to Portsmouth in March, but fell in a time of detention. defeat to Charlton in the League One play-off final less than two months later.

A fan protest raised the Sunderland revival? Sunderland was at the lowest point in its history in December, but a fan protest seems to have caused a rebound in its form.

The Scotsman was fired after a 2-0 loss to Lincoln at Sincil Bank in early October, less than 18 months after his tenure, with Parkinson installed in his place nine days later. His appointment brought the inevitable hope of saving the momentum of the promotion, but when only two victories were recorded in the first 14 games in all competitions, the mentioned pressure increased.

For former Bury and Reading midfielder, staying tough, while trying to get rid of the right feeling in the club, was key for the season to return to the right track.

"You also have to find solutions and respond in the right way," he continued. "We are not the first club to meet in the third level of English football. When I entered, I had the feeling of & # 39; We are Sunderland, we should be winning this game and we should be winning that game & # 39;".

The Black Cats had a goalless draw for Doncaster on Friday night

"We looked at him and said we don't have the divine right to win; the stadium doesn't win us matches, history doesn't. We have to start doing it on the field consistently; we have to put the elements in place to give ourselves the best chance of doing it. "

Since losing 1-0 to Gillingham on December 7, the Black Cats have embarked on a gradual escalation back to the third level ranking, rising from undefeated depths to take the final play-off spot before the clash of the Saturday with the old enemies Portsmouth.

But what is behind the sudden change? With nine players who have started each of the last six games in the league, consistency in team selection is undoubtedly playing their part.

"It was a bit confusing start when I entered, with a couple of injured key players and then we had a series of cup games, four consecutive games, where we changed the team and the formation and tried to have a look at everyone, it's only now that We have a little cohesion and that is shown in the results.

"It's great when it happens because it shows that the boys on the team are doing well, but I am equally happy with the boys who have been out of the team because the standards in training have been outstanding and have driven the boys on the team every day.

"As all managers know, that is so important that the boys on the team are right behind those in the locker room before the game, at the end and every day on the training ground. We have some good players knocking on the door. , they wait for their opportunity and keep the boys on the team alert. There's a good spirit in the camp. "

A crash without incident with Doncaster in front of the Sky sports The cameras last Friday, where the two best defenses of the division faced each other, produced a stalemate and showed that the project is still a work in progress.

Automatic promotion back to the Championship remains an achievable goal, particularly given the poor recent form of the Ipswich and Wycombe pioneers, but although there are 48 league positions between Liverpool and Sunderland, Parkinson continues to echo the perpetual message of the Reds captain. Jordan Henderson

"I can honestly say that we are only concentrating on the games as they arise. I heard Liverpool the other night and one of his players said the same thing. Flying high on top, of course, they are not thinking about the prize. Certainly not We have a lot of work to do and I feel we are just beginning to make the team play the way we want.

"It's about accepting that there will be different periods in the season where things will not work out and you have to find a way to overcome it. Every week, you focus on training, making sure it is correct, trying to improve each individual player as that we are moving forward. That is what we are trying to do and we are enjoying it right now. "