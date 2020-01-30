People are not here for j.lo using "bronx girl magic,quot;

%MINIFYHTML194605674be8799fea80bf252eb9e08a11% %MINIFYHTML194605674be8799fea80bf252eb9e08a12%

Okay, J. He published some selfies with a shirt that says "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; with the corresponding title.

Some people are not here for Jenny from the block using that specific hashtag, since they feel it comes from a hashtag created specifically for, and is used to celebrate black girls: # BlackGirlMagic.

That said, it's Jennifer, who is preparing to act in the Super bowl This weekend, was it wrong to choose to use that specific "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; hashtag to represent your city, or are people exaggerating?

Can black girls have something? nothing at all. – Lesbian Llewyn Davis (@wrightmywayout) January 30, 2020

Girl hang it flat screen pic.twitter.com/23gy19jRS2 – (@mothajay) January 30, 2020

Sister, you know I like you, but come on girl … pic.twitter.com/JjoZYEG05U – it's just not hitting (@m_woodsFR) January 30, 2020

It is not even a new hashtag. Jlo has partnered with #BronxGirMagic by a famous actress since last year and ppl also called a Latona Cardi B who has a hashtag lol but surely she is a "thief,quot; https://t.co/5XmSnuXca9 – M A R K 👌 (@FallOnMeStan) January 30, 2020

Gina Torres, a black woman can do that. The phrase is for black women. – iMANi ROSE💋 (@ItsIMANIrose) January 30, 2020