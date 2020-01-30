People are not here for j.lo using "bronx girl magic,quot;

Okay, J. He published some selfies with a shirt that says "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; with the corresponding title.
Some people are not here for Jenny from the block using that specific hashtag, since they feel it comes from a hashtag created specifically for, and is used to celebrate black girls: # BlackGirlMagic.
That said, it's Jennifer, who is preparing to act in the Super bowl This weekend, was it wrong to choose to use that specific "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; hashtag to represent your city, or are people exaggerating?
🤍💕✨ #BronxGirlMagic ✨💕🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ydfgk328CJ
– Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 30, 2020
– Naira Banks (@jackieaina) January 30, 2020
Can black girls have something? nothing at all.
– Lesbian Llewyn Davis (@wrightmywayout) January 30, 2020
Please stop the BS 😒 pic.twitter.com/yOHbLK4Thf
– hazel_i (@Hazel_i) January 30, 2020
Gina Rodriguez, is that you? pic.twitter.com/S0W0lyGHDs
– Janine 💖 (@KikiWithJanine) January 30, 2020
Girl hang it flat screen pic.twitter.com/23gy19jRS2
– (@mothajay) January 30, 2020
#BronxGirlMagic seems a bit familiar pic.twitter.com/VZePfui2gJ
– Cheeky Mikky (@YZoomii) January 30, 2020
Now… pic.twitter.com/PAZQ058OEw
– Newports (@niggatingz) January 30, 2020
Sister, you know I like you, but come on girl … pic.twitter.com/JjoZYEG05U
– it's just not hitting (@m_woodsFR) January 30, 2020
It is not even a new hashtag. Jlo has partnered with #BronxGirMagic by a famous actress since last year and ppl also called a Latona Cardi B who has a hashtag lol but surely she is a "thief,quot; https://t.co/5XmSnuXca9
– M A R K 👌 (@FallOnMeStan) January 30, 2020
Gina Torres, a black woman can do that. The phrase is for black women.
– iMANi ROSE💋 (@ItsIMANIrose) January 30, 2020
