People are not here for j.lo using "bronx girl magic,quot;

According to reports, a woman who inspired "Hustlers" is suing Jennifer Lopez and her production company for $ 40 million.
Okay, J. He published some selfies with a shirt that says "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; with the corresponding title.

Some people are not here for Jenny from the block using that specific hashtag, since they feel it comes from a hashtag created specifically for, and is used to celebrate black girls: # BlackGirlMagic.

That said, it's Jennifer, who is preparing to act in the Super bowl This weekend, was it wrong to choose to use that specific "Bronx Girl Magic,quot; hashtag to represent your city, or are people exaggerating?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

