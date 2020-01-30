Pentagon seeks Iraqi permission to deploy missile defenses | Iraq News

The United States requested permission from Iraq to place Patriot missile systems on bases that house US troops to improve defenses against attacks such as the Iranian missile attack on January 8 that caused brain injuries to more than 50 US soldiers, they said Thursday Pentagon officials.

"That is one of the issues on which we have to work and work,quot; with the Baghdad government, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a Pentagon press conference. He and Army General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made it clear that they want patriots in Iraq as part of an effort to improve the protection of US forces there.

The attacks on Iran came after the United States killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq less than a week earlier.

The commander responsible for US forces in Iraq "feels he needs,quot; Patriot defenses, Esper said, and "we support the commander." He did not say what reasons the Iraqi government may have given for not approving the US request so far.

Iraqi officials did not comment immediately.

The United States has about 5,000 soldiers in Iraq to train and advise Iraqi security forces in their fight against armed groups such as ISIL. The relationship is especially difficult after the murder of Soleimani in the United States.

The Iraqi government has indicated that it could expel all foreign forces, although it has not yet taken action against the presence of the United States.

There were no patriots or other air defenses in Iraq capable of shooting down ballistic missiles at the time of the Iranian attack that hit the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq. Milley said the missiles were armed with highly explosive warheads of 1,000 pounds and 2,000 pounds.

US soldiers and journalists inspect debris at an Iranian bombing site, at Ain al-Assad Air Base, Anbar, Iraq (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP Photo)

Milley said that in addition to obtaining permission from the Iraqi government, the US military. UU. He needs to solve mechanical and logistical problems to move a Patriot battalion to Iraq. There was no longer one there because US commanders judged that Iraq was a less likely target for an Iranian ballistic missile attack than other Gulf countries.

When asked if Iranian missiles could have been shot down before reaching their target if the Patriots had been deployed in Ain al-Assad, Milley said "that's what they are designed to do. I can't say with certainty, obviously,quot; that would have succeeded

Esper defends Trump for comments on brain injuries

During Thursday's press conference, Esper also tried to defend the response of US President Donald Trump to US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Last week, Trump seemed to minimize injuries, saying he "heard they had headaches and a couple of other things," which caused criticism from lawmakers and a group of US veterans. UU.

"I had the opportunity to speak with the president; he is very concerned about the health and well-being of all members of our service, particularly those who were involved in the operations in Iraq, and understands the nature of these injuries." Esper said.

Milley said service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries had been diagnosed with mild cases. He added that the diagnosis could change over time.

US soldiers are at an Iranian bombing site at the Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar, Iraq

Pentagon officials have said no effort has been made to minimize or delay information about concussion injuries, but their management of injuries after the Tehran attack has renewed questions about U.S. Army policy. UU.

Since 2000, about 408,000 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, according to Pentagon data.