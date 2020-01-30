Pentagon identifies 2 US airmen killed in plane crash in Afghanistan | USA news

The Pentagon of the United States has published the names of two officers of the United States Air Force who died in a plane crash in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni earlier this week.

They were identified Thursday as Lt. Col. Paul K Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam, and Captain Ryan S Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, New Hampshire in the United States.

The cause of Monday's accident is under investigation, but authorities said there is no evidence that the plane was shot down by hostile action.

"I am pretty sure there was no enemy action involved. Aviation accidents happen," General Frank McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, told reporters at Prince Sultan Air Force Base in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Taliban group in Afghanistan, which currently controls or controls about half of the country, previously claimed that the plane was shot down.

"The plane, which was on an intelligence mission, was shot down in the Sado Khel area of ​​the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement on Monday.

He did not say how the plane was shot down, but said the on-board crew included high-ranking US officers.

The armed group, which has been waging a war against US-led forces since 2001, often exaggerates the numbers of enemy victims.

The remains of the two airmen were recovered from the crash site in Ghazni province by US forces on Tuesday.

McKenzie said that as far as he knew, American troops found no resistance when going to the accident site.

"The main resistance was the weather, which was really significant there," he said, adding that "appropriate precautions,quot; were taken to move the recovery team to the site "because the last thing you want to do is have another accident or that other people lose life in an attempt to arrive. "

The incident occurred when the United States and the Taliban hold talks about the signing of a peace agreement that would end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have been waging an armed rebellion in Afghanistan since it was overthrown after the September 2001 attacks in the United States.