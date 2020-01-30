Panga has an average career at the box office

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's latest offer, Panga, received a great response from both critics and moviegoers. While the film has a solid plot and is backed by a talented cast, it has failed to attract the public to cinemas in large numbers.

Speaking of his collections, Panga managed to collect only Rs 1.62 million rupees on the sixth day of launch. The total collections of the film are now in Rs 19.83 crore. While people had predicted that a positive word of mouth could increase box office figures, that has not been the case. The fact that Panga faced a more commercially attractive 3D Street Dancer could also have played a role in box office figures.

With Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha, Panga is a story about a mother over 30, who follows her passion for Kabaddi and returns to the field after a decade.