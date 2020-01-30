Palestinians will present UN resolution against Trump's plan | News

%MINIFYHTMLbbcabea007f55366123a65d6b164bfaf11% %MINIFYHTMLbbcabea007f55366123a65d6b164bfaf12%

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit the United Nations in two weeks to address the Security Council on his rejection of the new US Middle East plan, his ambassador told the agency.

A draft resolution will be presented to the council at that time, Riyad Mansour told reporters on Wednesday, without specifying a date for the visit.

Plus:

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, unveiled his long-delayed plan, known as the "agreement of the century,quot;, to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday, but the Palestinians declared the proposal dead upon arrival and Abbas reacted with "thousand noes,quot; to the announcement.

%MINIFYHTMLbbcabea007f55366123a65d6b164bfaf13% %MINIFYHTMLbbcabea007f55366123a65d6b164bfaf14%

"We will do our best with our friends to have the strongest draft resolution possible and receive the strongest and largest possible vote in favor of that resolution," said Mansour. He gave no details of what might be in the text.

"Of course we would like to see strong and strong opposition to this Trump plan," he said with the Tunisian UN ambassador, Moncef Baati, who is currently serving a two-year term on the 15-member Security Council, standing together with him.

However, the United States is likely to see any such resolution, diplomats said, allowing Palestinians to take the draft text to the 193-member UN General Assembly, where a vote will publicly show how the plan has been received internationally of Trump.

Mansour He said Abbas would use his visit to the United Nations in New York to "present to the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership against this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration."

Netanyahu in Russia

The Israeli UN mission said on Tuesday it was preparing for the Palestinians to take UN actions, and said in a statement that it was "working to thwart these efforts and lead a concerted diplomatic campaign with the United States."

Trump's plan, which was announced along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, describes Jerusalem as the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel and promises the Palestinians a new capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem.

Trump's controversial plan for the Middle East follows decades of conflict

It would also give Israel control over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley.

On Thursday, Netanyahu arrived in Moscow, where he is expected to present the Middle East proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to talk with you and listen to your ideas and see how we can combine all our forces for security and peace," Netanyahu told Putin at the beginning of his meeting in the Kremlin.

"You really are the first leader I talk to after my visit to Washington on President Trump's Century Agreement," he added.

The Russian leader did not mention the peace plan in his public comments.

Russia has been playing a more important role as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians in recent years. Putin met with Netanyahu and Abbas last week in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, respectively.

In reporting from Moscow, Steph Vassen of Al Jazeera said that the Russian government has so far taken a "very soft tone,quot; since the US-Israeli plan was announced.

"Russia has always supported the Arab peace initiative, which included the withdrawal of Israel from the territories it occupied since 1967 and has always promoted a role in mediation in the conflict together with the UN, the European Union and the United States and definitely He wants to include the Palestinians, but it's a very careful tone that shows that Putin doesn't seem to want to go to a collision course with Netanyahu right now, "he said.

Separately, before Netanyahu's visit, Putin forgave an Israeli woman, Naama Issachar, whose sentence to more than seven years in prison for possession of a few grams of marijuana at a Moscow airport last year shook relations between her countries