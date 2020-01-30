Otherland's candles are our last obsession

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
You wouldn't necessarily think of candles as something to obsess about. Makeup? Probably. Shoes? Insurance! But candles?
Yes. The answer is yes. And you'll understand if you ever bought a candle from Otherland.
Candles have become more than a cost effective way to add a decorative touch to your home. Those who use solid aromatherapy have consolidated their place in the annals of personal care items, helping to create comfort in the home when they escape the traps of the outside chaotic world. Light a candle, breathe the scent, meditate and … ahhhh. There it is: a little moment of happiness.
This is the genre in which Otherland stands out. Its site makes it easy to find an aroma that speaks to you, giving you the option to buy according to categories such as fresh, woody, leather, smoked and more. Its main collection covers all the bases, with combinations of tempting aromas such as Rattan, with a mixture of sandalwood, golden amber and warm musk, or Chandelier, a heady mix of champagne, saffron and leather, to name a couple we love more.
They cost $ 36 per pop, but you get a lot for your money. Each eight-ounce glass vessel has 55 hours of burning time with a mixture of coconut and soy wax that does not contain cruelty and does not contain parabens, sulfates or phthalates.
"But E!", You say. "What about how they burn? Is the aroma overwhelming? Is it so subtle that you don't know it exists?" No, neither is it. It is simply perfect. When it's burning, you can definitely smell it … but in a kind of "wave that catches your attention from time to time,quot;, rather than a way of "giving yourself a headache." And the best part? Stay in the room in the most delicious way, so even the next day, when you get home from work and enter the room where the candle was lit, you will smell hints of its aroma dancing in the air.
It is really magical. And if you're still unsure of buying a candle from the Internet without any attention, you can buy a scent sample for $ 5 that allows you to sniff each combo courtesy of a scented roller coaster, and then you can choose the candle you want without fear.
Now, while Otherland's main collection is always a solid victory, a stage where they shine is in their limited edition collections. And they just launched the best collection: the Carefree 90s collection. The idea behind this was to talk to their millenary audience and transport them back to their teens, or more specifically, in simpler times, remembering the smells that defined the decade. Research has shown that today's high anxiety world pushes us all to escape to simpler times to find a sense of comfort, and for many of us, that means revisiting our childhood. Surprisingly, Otherland has discovered how to put that nostalgia in the form of a candle.
So, if you want to be transported to the era of bright strawberry lip gloss, worn blue jeans, Cher Horowitz's light pink pen and a moment when Clarissa could explain everything without the burden of social media screaming "Well, in actually, "buy the Otherland Carefree 90s collection below and get ready: you're also about to have a new obsession with candles.
