Otherland's candles are our last obsession

You wouldn't necessarily think of candles as something to obsess about. Makeup? Probably. Shoes? Insurance! But candles?

Yes. The answer is yes. And you'll understand if you ever bought a candle from Otherland.

Candles have become more than a cost effective way to add a decorative touch to your home. Those who use solid aromatherapy have consolidated their place in the annals of personal care items, helping to create comfort in the home when they escape the traps of the outside chaotic world. Light a candle, breathe the scent, meditate and … ahhhh. There it is: a little moment of happiness.

This is the genre in which Otherland stands out. Its site makes it easy to find an aroma that speaks to you, giving you the option to buy according to categories such as fresh, woody, leather, smoked and more. Its main collection covers all the bases, with combinations of tempting aromas such as Rattan, with a mixture of sandalwood, golden amber and warm musk, or Chandelier, a heady mix of champagne, saffron and leather, to name a couple we love more.

They cost $ 36 per pop, but you get a lot for your money. Each eight-ounce glass vessel has 55 hours of burning time with a mixture of coconut and soy wax that does not contain cruelty and does not contain parabens, sulfates or phthalates.