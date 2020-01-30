Oscars of France criticized for giving many nominations to Roman Polanski

%MINIFYHTMLddde53c1fcfadbd379140225a7052c4311% %MINIFYHTMLddde53c1fcfadbd379140225a7052c4312%

Wenn

However, the director of the Cesars Awards defends the organization's decision as women's rights activists emphasize that the director, who fled to the US. UU. After your conviction for rape, it should not be celebrated.

French feminists have attacked the voters of the César Awards after they gave the exiled director Roman PolanskiThe new film of 12 nominations in the country equivalent to the Oscars.

The controversial filmmaker, who was convicted of statutory rape in the United States in 1977, became the toast of the French film industry on Wednesday morning (January 29), thanks to the success of his film "An officer and a spy".

However, women's rights activists are outraged at the Polish-French filmmaker, who fled the US. UU. After his conviction for rape.

Celine Piques, spokeswoman for the French feminist organization Osez le Feminisme (Dare to be Feminist) told the French television channel LCI: "I am surprised. The 400 film professionals who voted for this nomination applauded Polanski with 12 nominations, 12 it is also the number of women today who accuse Roman Polanski of rape. This is not the field of morals, it is the field of justice. "

But Alain Terzian, the head of the Cesars, has defended Polanski's nominations, insisting that "moral positions" should not affect the awards.

On September (19), Polanski's last film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, two months before the former actress. Valentine Monnier He accused the filmmaker of an "extremely violent" assault and rape in 1975, when he was 18.

His is the last of a long list of accusations of sexual assault against the director.

This is not the first time Polanski creates controversy at Cesars: in 2017, he was asked to head the jury for the awards ceremony, but resigned after a barrage of outrage.

Polanski confessed to having had illegal sexual relations with Samantha Geimer, a minor, at a Hollywood party, and served 42 days in prison, but then fled the US. UU. Because of the concern that a negotiation agreement will be discarded.

He has evaded several extradition attempts over the years by the US authorities, who are still eager for Polanski to face justice on American soil.