Olivier Giroud: the last Lazio club to enter the race to sign Chelsea | Soccer news

Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea allows Olivier Giroud to join Tottenham and says Lazio is making a "big move,quot; for the striker.

Lazio is interested in reaching an agreement with Chelsea to sign forward Olivier Giroud before the transfer window deadline, according to Sky in italy.

France's 33-year-old international forward has played just five games in the Premier League with Chelsea this period and seems likely to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Sky in italy They report that Lazio is looking to bring Giroud with a two and a half year contract, for an estimated value of 3 million euros per season.

Giroud has rejected two approaches from Newcastle this month, while Inter Milan and Tottenham have also related to him.

Frank Lampard wants to sign another striker before allowing Giroud to move to Lazio, and Chelsea continue in talks with Napoli about a move for Dries Mertens.

Giroud's current Stamford Bridge agreement expires in the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is preparing an offer of £ 20 million for the Willian end before Friday's deadline at 11 p.m.

