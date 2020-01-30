Offset stopped by police at the Los Angeles mall!

Migos rapper Offset was arrested by police on Wednesday at The Grove, which is a well-known outdoor shopping complex in Los Angeles.

According to several reports, Los Angeles police officers responded to someone's report with a gun in the multi-storey parking structure of the mall.

The cops told TMZ that the person believed to be in possession of a firearm fled the scene. In the video obtained by TSR, Offset, who is seen wearing a yellow jersey, can be pushed against a wall and stopped by an officer. When the officer spouses him, he demands to know why he is arrested.

Another member of the Offset entourage was also arrested, and there is currently no information on whether the police officers detained Offset for the alleged weapon that someone called.

Offset is no stranger to crossing with the police. Last May, he got into trouble after he allegedly broke a "fan,quot; phone while trying to film it at Walmart. The matter was resolved later after the teenager filed a lawsuit.