Offset stopped by police at the Los Angeles mall!

Migos rapper Offset was arrested by police on Wednesday at The Grove, which is a well-known outdoor shopping complex in Los Angeles.

According to several reports, Los Angeles police officers responded to someone's report with a gun in the multi-storey parking structure of the mall.

The cops told TMZ that the person believed to be in possession of a firearm fled the scene. In the video obtained by TSR, Offset, who is seen wearing a yellow jersey, can be pushed against a wall and stopped by an officer. When the officer spouses him, he demands to know why he is arrested.

