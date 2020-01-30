Offset caught confronting the police while detained at the Los Angeles mall for a gun report

%MINIFYHTML14e6f110077f3fcbae9e2f38ff336d0e11% %MINIFYHTML14e6f110077f3fcbae9e2f38ff336d0e12%

WENN / Avalon

The rapper of Migos is seen screaming an officer angrily, who pushes him against the wall and asks him why he is handcuffed before taking him to the police station for further questioning.

Up News Info –

Make up for He has been arrested by police for a report of a person with a gun at a mall in Los Angeles. The rapper was arrested by police on Wednesday, January 29 after a call arrived just before 8 p.m. of a person with a gun inside the parking structure at The Grove Mall in the Fairfax area.

According to police sources, the man with the gun fled the scene when the police arrived. Meanwhile, the Migos The star and the members of his entourage were arrested by police.

In the images obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old star, wearing a yellow hoodie, was seen confronting an officer who handcuffed him. He was angry yelling at the policeman, insisting he didn't resist the arrest, but demanded to know what he did wrong. The policeman pushed him against a wall, apparently ordering him to stay still.

%MINIFYHTML14e6f110077f3fcbae9e2f38ff336d0e13% %MINIFYHTML14e6f110077f3fcbae9e2f38ff336d0e14%

Another person was seen wearing a white hoodie that remained calm while making a phone call before another police officer also handcuffed him.

<br />

The sources say that the police have recovered two weapons, but it is not clear if the firearms were in the possession of Offset or any member of his entourage. The Georgia-born star and three other people have been taken to the police station for further interrogations, but no official arrests have been made.

This is not the first time Offset meets the law. In April 2019, the husband of Cardi B faced a serious crime for possession of three guns and drug possession of an earlier arrest in July 2018. Later, in May, an arrest warrant was issued against the author of the "Ric Flair Drip" coup in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after he was allegedly arrested. It was for a person who was filming it on the camera of a cell phone, which was accused of breaking later.