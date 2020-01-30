Nurse in Germany accused of attempted murder of five babies | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML27d3b2a22da0af2e50a523601972c76811% %MINIFYHTML27d3b2a22da0af2e50a523601972c76812%

Authorities in southwest Germany arrested an intensive care nurse on Wednesday, suspecting that she had tried to kill five newborns accused of morphine, police said in the city of Ulm.

The babies, at least some of them were born prematurely, got sick simultaneously in the first hours of December 20, suffering from shortness of breath.

Thanks to the prompt medical intervention, everyone recovered and is not expected to suffer long-term damage.

"In the early hours, five babies, aged between one day and one month, were having difficulty breathing almost simultaneously," Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber said Thursday at a press conference.

The hospital authorities first suspected an infection, but urine tests refuted that theory, while revealing traces of morphine in the five babies, despite the fact that two of them had not been prescribed the medication.

Morphine is usually stored in neonatal departments to treat withdrawal symptoms of babies born to addicted mothers.

The researchers were able to conclude from the moment of the symptoms that the poisonings had occurred during a night shift. They later found a syringe containing milk for babies with infusion of morphine in the locker of one of the nurses on that shift.

The nurse, who was not identified by the authorities but described as "young," was arrested after finding the syringe. She denies the charges of serious bodily harm and attempted murder.