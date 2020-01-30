Novak Djokovic goes to Roger Federer to reach the Australian Open final | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLbebc66d48bb5957b04b5cd961ef9919411% %MINIFYHTMLbebc66d48bb5957b04b5cd961ef9919412%

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in three sets and will now face the winner of the match between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final





Novak Djokovic entered his eighth final of the Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic passed Roger Federer with ruthless efficiency to reach his eighth Australian Open final on Thursday.

Once the Serbian relaxed in a playoff in the first set, he took full control of his 50th career meeting to win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic was relentless in his quest for an eighth record title in Melbourne

Federer entered the game as a great helpless after his difficulties in reaching the last four and with concerns about the groin problem, he regained his victory over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, but seemed to have recovered well physically.

The first set was a battle of wits. There were three service breaks in the first four games and after Djokovic had an unstable start, Federer seemed about to close the set with a 5-2 record. But the second seed was raised socks and recovered to win the next three games in a row to level up.

Inevitably resolved with a tiebreaker situation and defending champion Djokovic produced some sublime touches around the net to escape.

Federer could not cope with Djokovic's brilliance

Federer headed straight off the court for another medical waiting time, apparently for treatment in the lower back, while Djokovic also consulted the doctor and took a pill.

When the 38-year-old Swiss returned, he avoided two break points before enduring, but it was his serve under pressure.

Djokovic, who has never lost a semifinal at Melbourne Park, turned the screw in the tenth game to win a fixed point opportunity that nailed with a dazzling cross-right film, celebrating lushly as he moved into a set of an eighth record Grand Slam final

It was the 207th time that Djokovic led a 2-0 Grand Slam game and, although no player had won in two sets more than Federer (10 times), the six-time champion in Melbourne knew he needed another miracle to reach the final .

Now it seemed a case when Djokovic would achieve the victory, and broke Federer's service again to lead 4-2 before serving for a convincing victory after two hours and 19 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic will face the winner of the confrontation between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who play their semifinal on Friday, in the title match.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.