Nicki Minaj will appear in the next season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race,quot;

Nicki Minaj fans, are you ready for your next television appearance? Well, you don't have to wait long because she has just revealed that she will come to the hit reality series VH1 "RuPaul’s Drag Race,quot; for her next season that will air in a few weeks.

The 12th Emmy-winning reality series "RuPaul’s Drag Race,quot; season premieres on February 28th"And Nicki Minaj has signed up to be part of the fun." She will be a guest judge at the premiere of the 90-minute season, marking her first appearance in the series.

In a video, published on both Nicki's Instagram and the official Instagram of the program, Nicki is seen walking the stage of the catwalk in a completely red dress and matching red hair. Then, the video shows the contestants reacting to the news that she will be a guest judge, before the video cuts to Nicki who says: "Welcome to the main stage of,quot;RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"I'm Nicki Minaj, and I promise loyalty to the resistance!"

Although Nicki never appeared on the show before, it has definitely been represented in the past. Season 10 contestant and winner of "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All-Stars 4,quot;, Monét X Change performed a memorable lip-sync performance with Nicki's 2012 single "Pound the Alarm." In addition, former contestant Trinity K. Bonet played Nicki during the sixth season episode of "Snatch Game,"That is when the contestants pretend to be celebrities.

Describing what fans can expect for season 12, RuPaul said this about the show:

"The best word to describe season 12 is,quot; OVANESS! "Our producers have presented twisted and outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all reality competition. Our famous guest judges are truly legendary. And this quest cast is, I dare to say, the most talented we've had. Just when you believe that you've seen everything, a new harvest of queens arrives and surprises us again. "

Other famous guest judges will be announced at a later date.

Roommates, what do you think about this?