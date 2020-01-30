Nicki Minaj unraveled as a guest judge in season 12 of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8d12fa9c4a49e03250184cdcf649d13a11% %MINIFYHTML8d12fa9c4a49e03250184cdcf649d13a12%

In a new promotion for the next season of the successful competition program, the rapper of & # 39; Barbie Dreams & # 39; He wears a tight red outfit and promises his & # 39; loyalty to the resistance & # 39 ;.

Nicki Minaj Drag dreams have come true: join the successful RuPaul program as a guest judge.

The rapper of "Anaconda" announced her new role on Instagram on Thursday, January 30, sharing a promotion for "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race", in which he wears a tight red suit.

"Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race!" She says on the spot. "I'm Nicki Minaj, and I promise loyalty to the resistance."

The clip also presents a preview of one of his comments, in which he describes a contestant in the drag competition as "like a Barbie out of the box". She concludes the promotion by saying: "Appear and create your story (sic), boom!"

Nicki shared the same post on Twitter, but added the caption: "A dream of mine for so long," along with a crown and lipstick emojis.

She will star in the first episode of season 12, which will air on February 28.

The news comes at a difficult time for Minaj. This week (January 27), his older brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted of predatory sexual assault and jeopardizing the well-being of a child. He was sentenced to 25 years to life imprisonment.