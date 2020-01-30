Nicki Minaj sizzles in Miami in his first public appearance in more than a month

Nicki Minaj it's back!

The 37-year-old rapper made her first public appearance in more than a month on Wednesday. The "Anaconda,quot; artist visited Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami with her husband Kenneth Petty. The 10 times Grammy nominee wore a & # 39; pink and blond & # 39; for the exit and sported a tight gray and white set. She complemented her look with a pair of strappy heels and a touch of sparkle.

Minaj made his appearance in the club's Big Game Weekend before the 2020 Super Bowl. Future, Migos Y Wiz Khalifa They are also expected to attend later this week.

Minaj's last public appearance was in December 2019 when he attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Minaj documented Wednesday night's outing on Instagram and shared photos of her appearance. This was the first time the "Super Bass,quot; star had published on a social network in more than two months. On November 9, 2019, she shared a Harriet Tubman Instagram appointment. He also tweeted that he was taking a break from social networks.

"I am not publishing in IG after this week because they removed the likes," he wrote at the time. "Hmmmm, what should I get into now? Think about all the time I will have with my new life."