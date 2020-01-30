Nicki Minaj makes her dreams come true with RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race

Nicki MinajDreams come true. The hip-hop icon will be the guest judge at the RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 premiere on Friday, February 28 on VH1.

Look for Nicki to sit next to the host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson kressley Y Ross Mathews To start the new season. According to VH1, the world superstar will make a surprise debut on the track.

Nicki tweeted about her participation and said her guest appearance was "a dream of mine for so long." In a new promotion, she says: "I'm Nicki Minaj and I promise loyalty to the resistance. Introduce yourself and make her herstory. Boom."

The quick teaser for the season 12 premiere also features Nicki counting one of the 13 RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Contestants, "You look like a Barbie out of the box."