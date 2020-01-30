Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are loved during the appearance of a rare club in Miami

%MINIFYHTML5ccd5c2b2fc2aa67fbf50d0c86631b8011% %MINIFYHTML5ccd5c2b2fc2aa67fbf50d0c86631b8012%

Instagram

In a video captured by a fan, you can see her husband curled up near the rapper & # 39; Megatron & # 39; in Mr. Jones in Miami without worrying about the crowd around them.

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj It has emerged in public. The Trinidadian rap star and her husband, Kenneth Petty, showed up at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami on early Thursday morning, January 30, after making their fans wait more than three hours.

Despite his recent not-so-nice encounter with his ex meek mill, the married couple seemed loved when they showed up at the club. In some videos captured by fans, Kenneth could be seen curled up near Nicki without worrying about the crowd around them. In another clip, he surrounded her with a protective arm while the "Anaconda" hit creator interacted with his fans. At one point, he gave a brief speech to his clubmates and thanked them for coming.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML5ccd5c2b2fc2aa67fbf50d0c86631b8013% %MINIFYHTML5ccd5c2b2fc2aa67fbf50d0c86631b8014%

<br />

By his appearance in Mr. Jones, who had been teased by his employees, Nicki wore a long pink wig with a monkey that hugged the figure and showed its impressive curves. On the other hand, Kenneth tried to opt for a color look coordinated with a pink shirt and jeans. He combined it with a chain necklace.

Days before making an appearance at the club, Kenneth and Nicki were caught in a heated argument with Meek when the couple ran into their former rapper boyfriend in a store. It is rumored that the incident occurred after Meek provoked the couple by giving them a dirty look. The teasing supposedly made Nicki leave, prompting her to confront rapper "Going Bad." That was when the discussion between the two parties began.

In a video that went viral, Meek was heard trying to talk to Nicki in private, but she refused. She said: "There are 50 people outside. We're fine," before calling Meek a "b *** h." Meanwhile, her husband told the male spitter: "He doesn't talk to you anymore. He can't talk to me again and again."