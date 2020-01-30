NHL investigates the Arizona Coyotes for potential eligible candidates for the draft & # 39; proficiency tests & # 39 ;, by report

%MINIFYHTML2df75b60fd54cb47d0203d37e1dd7b1711% %MINIFYHTML2df75b60fd54cb47d0203d37e1dd7b1712%

The NHL is informed investigating Arizona coyotes organization for alleged recruitment violations regarding how the club can handle its pre-draft recruitment process.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the investigation refers to the Coyotes who supposedly put the Canadian Junior League prospects eligible for the draft through fitness tests well before the NHL 2020 draft. Dreger initially tweeted his report of the existence of the investigation on Thursday before expanding into the "Inside Information,quot; segment of TSN.

Dreger said the three leagues that make up the CHL, the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League and the Quebec Junior Junior Hockey League, have sent emails to their respective teams asking them to report any contact between them and The Coyotes organization. While citing only unidentified sources, Dreger said several CHL teams have claimed contact with Arizona regarding their players' physical tests.

Arizona Coyotes: “We are aware of the reports. We have discussed the matter with the NHL and we will have no further comments at this time. "Https://t.co/fMdlErMKn6 – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 31, 2020

The NHL has its own combine before the draft of each year in which eligible prospects work and have the opportunity to meet with interested teams in an effort to distinguish themselves from the rest. According to Dreger, the league clearly states that teams cannot perform any kind of physical tests before the combine.

If the league determines that the Coyotes are guilty of this violation, and Dreger recalled that the investigation is still ongoing, the franchise could face fines of $ 250,000 or more per incident.