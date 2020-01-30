NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: "We want to help you get it on track,quot;

Not everything is lost to Antonio Brown, who is currently an NFL free agent, as league commissioner Robert Goodell promised to help the quarterback "get back on track,quot; after his strange downward spiral.

"The first thing for all of us is to think about Antonio's well-being, to understand what Antonio is going through," Goodell said in Miami at his annual Super Bowl press conference.

"We do not speak publicly about the well-being of our players, but I would say that you can be sure that the NFL and the (NFL Players Association) have a huge amount of resources available to all players," Goodell continued. . "They will be available to Antonio. We want to help him take the right path and put him in a position where he thinks he can succeed in life. We are sure that this can happen … And the first step is to make sure that we are trying our best to help Antonio. "

The statement comes after Brown became police last week at the Broward County Jail on charges related to an alleged assault on his home. Brown and his coach allegedly assaulted a delivery truck driver, authorities said.

Brown faces a charge of battery robbery, theft of unoccupied transportation and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said. A judge also ordered Brown to undergo a mental health assessment.