New girlfriend? French Montana seen getting to work with the model Anel Peralta in Miami

WENN / Instagram / Ivan Nikolov

In some photos that circulate online, the rapper & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; and the stunner is caught by the camera getting comfortable while walking through the Miami International Airport.

It is French montana it's no longer available? The rapper has recently sparked rumors that he got a new girlfriend after they saw him feel comfortable with the model. Anel Peraltawho appeared in Gucci ManeThe music video for "She Miss Me," in Miami, recently.

In some photos circulating online, French and Anel were caught walking through Miami International Airport with the rapper wrapping his arm around his shoulders. At one point, French seemed to get a little bold as he put his hand on the swag of the dark stunner as they continued walking through the place.

Both became casual that day, and the French opted for a large shirt combined with black pants and red sneakers. Meanwhile, Anel kept things discreet with a black sweatshirt, gray leggings and white sneakers. She also brought a large handbag.

French has not yet responded to the rumors, although Anel has denied the date of speculation with Page Six. Talking to the tabloid, the model insisted that they are nothing more than "friends" of a lifetime.

French has been romantically linked with several celebrities throughout his career. His best known relationship was with Khloe Kardashian. The two stars began dating in July 2014, before separating months later in December. He recently spoke about his brief romance: "Khloe and I are always going to be friends, and the family is still united."

He continued: "I feel like we had a real drug relationship: there was no bad blood, nobody did anything to someone we couldn't go back from. Love was real. When love was like that, I was always going to be like that. Friendship later of a relationship is something that is really hard to do, and I'm glad we were able to do it. "

Apart from the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, the French dated people like Trina Y Sanaa Lathan.