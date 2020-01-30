NeNe Leakes kills rumors that she and Gregg Leakes broke up – Look at the couple's sweet photos

NeNe Leakes shared a makeup video the other day, and some fans were scared because they couldn't see their wedding ring. They began asking all kinds of disturbing questions in the comments, and now, NeNe wanted to silence those rumors of rupture.

She shared some new photos with her husband Gregg Leakes on her social media account, and fans can rest now. It seems that everything is fine in the couple.

‘Slide: We made a“ You're Loved ”date with some of our friends! We just want to love each other #family #love #friends #ripkobeandgianna #lifeoftheleakes PD: a funky light that shines on us but you understand well, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: "This is a beautiful picture of you two," and another follower posted this: "Great picture!" You two look younger every day. I love you, beautiful photo of you two. Happiness and health always. "

Another fan wrote: "You look great. Fantastic, healthy, healthy," and someone else said, "We all need to make Kobe and Gigi's legacy about loving each other more outwardly … this is great!"

Another fan is also excited about the couple and posted this: Sí Yes, definitely! Keep shining love and light. Let the darkness be there somewhere with the other people. "

Somoene praised them both and said: Gua Wow, they look great! Greg looks handsome and NeNe you are beautiful as always. They look great!

A fan shared his own experience in the comments and said: ‘I have been with my husband who is 30 years older than me for 26 years. Do that and make it count. He loves you like mine loves me and don't take it for granted. After him, you won't have anyone to compare it to … Bless them both. "

People could not be happier to see how strong this couple really is.



