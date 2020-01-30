Nahki Wells signs for Bristol City from Burnley in a three and a half year contract | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML13de4a931ba2cae5449bf5d5537fe6de11% %MINIFYHTML13de4a931ba2cae5449bf5d5537fe6de12%





Nahki Wells has been borrowing in QPR this season

Bristol City has signed Burnley striker Nahki Wells on a three and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Wells spent the first part of the season borrowed in QPR, but Burnley withdrew it on Monday, several Championship clubs reportedly were interested in a permanent agreement for the Bermuda international.

Wells' contract with Burnley expired this summer, although the Premier League club had the option of extending it for another year.

City chief Lee Johnson said: "Nahki is a very talented player and is a proven scorer at this level."

"I have spoken before our ability to create many opportunities and I think Nahki will help us in terms of that clinical advantage we have sometimes needed."

Wells, a proven championship scorer, has been in good shape this season, with 13 goals in the league for QPR, including a hat-trick against Cardiff on New Year's Day.

The deal follows Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill moving in the opposite direction also for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of another 12 months, in Turf Moor.