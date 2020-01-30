Musicians care about the freedom to travel after Brexit | UK news

%MINIFYHTML1ed041dff8162d5564ae1d3538a1c58111% %MINIFYHTML1ed041dff8162d5564ae1d3538a1c58112%

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at midnight on Friday, after years of disputes over how to honor the outcome of a 2016 membership referendum.

Many sectors have expressed concern about the effect Brexit will have on business.

Not least the music industry, which wants to make sure that musicians can continue touring freely.



Emma Hayward of Al Jazeera reports.