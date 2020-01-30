More US troops suffer brain injuries from Iran's missile attack in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Defense Department officials said Thursday that 64 soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iranian ballistic missile attacks at Ayn Al Asad Air Base in Iraq this month, 14 more than an earlier announcement this week.
The number, which has steadily increased since the January 8 attack, is a clear indicator of the long-lasting and invisible effects so common in the long wars of the United States, which became surprisingly prevalent by the bombs scattered on the road in Iraq and Afghanistan that killed and mutilated thousands of troops. .
Before Thursday’s update, the Pentagon had said 50 service members had traumatic brain injuries. Of these, 31 were treated in Iraq and returned to service. The status of people with new diagnoses, and if they had returned to the service or if they were still being treated, it was not clear.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, speaking with reporters during a press conference together with the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, said Thursday that the Pentagon took "these injuries,quot; very seriously.
President Trump seemed to rule out brain injuries at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland, last week. "I heard they had headaches," Trump said. "I don't consider them very serious injuries in relation to other injuries I've seen."
Esper defended the president on Thursday. "He is very concerned about the health and well-being of all members of our service, particularly those who were involved in our operations in Iraq," said Esper.
Trump's feelings echoed the commons in the early years of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the troops shaken by the explosions, but visibly unharmed, were quickly led to the service, only so that the long-term effects of the Explosions will eventually manifest weeks and weeks. months later
Traumatic brain injuries in troops are often caused by intense and rapid overpressure that follows a nearby explosion.
Only in recent years has the Pentagon made a considerable effort to understand brain injuries and their lasting effects, which sometimes cause long-term physical or mental disabilities.
At first, the Trump administration said there were no injuries from the attack on US troops, but it retracted a week later, noting that several had been evacuated for possible concussions.
The Pentagon and military officials have rejected the notion that they withheld any information about the injuries, noting that the absence of visible injuries meant that the Pentagon was not informed until days later. They noted that the symptoms of concussions and traumatic brain injuries often take days or weeks to appear.
The ballistic missiles that hit the base in Iraq were launched by Iran in retaliation for the assassination of an Iranian high general, Qassim Suleimani, for an attack with US drones in Baghdad on January 3.
To deal with the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles, which can travel over a hundred miles and evade rudimentary defenses, the Pentagon is looking to move Patriot air defenses to Iraq.
But although both Mr. Esper and General Milley said they believe weapons are necessary for US defenses, the Iraqi government is currently delaying the deployment of weapons.
"That is one of the issues on which we have to work and work,quot; with the Iraqi government, Esper said Thursday.
There are approximately 5,000 American soldiers in Iraq.