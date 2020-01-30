More US troops suffer brain injuries from Iran's missile attack in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Defense Department officials said Thursday that 64 soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iranian ballistic missile attacks at Ayn Al Asad Air Base in Iraq this month, 14 more than an earlier announcement this week.

The number, which has steadily increased since the January 8 attack, is a clear indicator of the long-lasting and invisible effects so common in the long wars of the United States, which became surprisingly prevalent by the bombs scattered on the road in Iraq and Afghanistan that killed and mutilated thousands of troops. .

Before Thursday’s update, the Pentagon had said 50 service members had traumatic brain injuries. Of these, 31 were treated in Iraq and returned to service. The status of people with new diagnoses, and if they had returned to the service or if they were still being treated, it was not clear.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, speaking with reporters during a press conference together with the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, said Thursday that the Pentagon took "these injuries,quot; very seriously.