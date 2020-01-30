Michael Porter Jr has given the Denver Nuggets an extra team | NBA News

The continued growth of Michael Porter Jr over the course of this season has seen the Denver Nuggets, once stalled by the rhythm of the two teams in Los Angeles in search of the Western Conference title, find an additional team.

In previous looks at the Denver Nuggets, we have seen how, although the NBA as a whole is moving away from the two-way lineups in favor of the four legs, which are now as common as the norm, they are the norm. a team that has acted largely challenging that. The Nuggets have remained large where most others have become small. And with one of the best NBA defenses to prove it despite the fact that Nikola Jokic is not an impressive defender in any area of ​​the court, it has worked to a great extent.

Live NBA: Utah @ Denver



Friday, January 31 at 3:30 a.m.



In the last preseason, we also explored how Denver had opted for continuity in an era of high turnover and when most of its rivals at the top of the NBA had made significant changes. Last summer, the Nuggets lost only Brandon Goodwin, Tyler Lydon, Trey Lyles, Isaiah Thomas and Thomas Welsh of their team, and of those, only Lyles was a rotation player. Nor had it been good, and the acquisition of Jerami Grant of the Oklahoma City Thunder more than made up for his departure.

But that was all. The acquisition of Grant and the signing of a pair of second-round selections in the form of Vlatko Cancar and Bol Bol, plus the usual training ground and the two-way contract machinations through which each team passes, are all of the what did you do.

However, both issues had an X factor in the work behind the scenes.

Lyles was supposed to be the great power of choice, someone they were once so in love with that they exchanged Donovan Mitchell for him and Lydon (in a brutally fruitless exchange that somehow completely went out).

Image:

Porter Jr prepares to move to the free throw line



Even after that didn't work out, the Nuggets were very lucky in the incredibly deep 2018 draft that Michael Porter Jr fell to them at No. 14. And their continued growth over the course of this season has seen Denver once stalled In the rhythm of the two teams in Los Angeles in the search for the Western Conference title, find an additional team.

Porter fell in the draft in this way despite being a consensus among the top five talents in general due to a long-standing problem with his back that cost him all but three games of his university career. In the first half of his first game for the Missouri Tigers, Porter injured his back and left the game; Two weeks later, he underwent a microdiscectomy, a serious and invasive procedure in which herniated material is removed around the spinal discs.

















2:23



Michael Porter Jr scored 19 points in his first opening for the Denver Nuggets after suffering a litany of injury problems



He was not expected to return at all, and although he returned to play limited minutes in the last two games of the Tigers season in a desperate attempt to increase his NBA actions, in total, he managed only 53 minutes as a college player.

The lack of game time in front of the explorers plus the understandable concerns about the longevity of their back, combined with the fact that the 2018 NBA Draft group was extremely good with many completely legitimate alternative options available in the lottery, he saw Porter fell all the way to 14 even though he was once thought to be potentially as tall as the second.

And unlike most of those who choose the lottery, with the Nuggets already being a good team and, therefore, much less urgent than the competition, they could afford to choose it and put it on the bench during their entire season of rookie while working to improve health and strength. of the back.

Therein lies a large part of the reason for the continuity of the Nuggets last summer. They knew that they needed an improvement in Lyles as a great power of advance and starting point, but they didn't need to look for one from the outside when they felt strongly that they would have one from the inside once Porter could play. And this trust is being claimed.

Image:

Porter Jr in action for the Nuggets



This season has been a steady growth for Porter, which began on the outskirts of the rotation that appears in a game in October, playing 21 minutes in a loss for the New Orleans Pelicans. After impressing in those minutes, he reached the end of the rotation for the next seven games, and still spent the month of November at the end of the rotation or still received "did not play – the coach's decisions,quot;.

However, as of December, its playing time has continued to grow, to the point that it now has an average of 20.9 minutes in the month of January. And he's also impressing significantly with them, averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in a line of 53.6 FG% / 48.8% 3PT% / 77.3 FT%, good for a true .649% shot percentage.

In theory, Lyles was the ball shooter and cutter that would work very well as the deferential finisher along with Jokic's passing skill. It would stretch the court for the great Serbian and also handle the ball in transition, a good offensive complement even with its defensive limitations. And in his first season for Denver, that's what happened. But the always passive Lyles also lost his shot last season, which when combined with defensive limitations made him a general net negative as a player. Porter, on the other hand, plays the same role but is much more offensive and aggressive, and his shot hit is too pure to disappear.

As a shooter, it meets all the requirements. Porter is a tall player with good length and a high pitch, one that is adequately fast and repetitive. Most of the time he shoots the catch, but his role in the NBA will grow to include more shots over time, something that the mechanics and the first results suggest he will be able to do.

















0:15



Michael Porter Jr shoots for a powerful dump in the Denver Nuggets victory over the Sacramento Kings



Not only is he a three-point shooter, Porter also has a very nice touch from the mid-range areas, especially from the left side, and while there are too many pairs standing on the line that could easily be three at the moment, that It is easy to fix in the long run. For now, as evidenced by the sweet 43.2 percent overall who is shooting from beyond the line in his first 37 NBA games, this part of his game is already in business.

He is not only shooting, either. Porter has been going to the offensive crystal regularly, shooting 54.8 percent in the resulting kicks, and when he is not only lifting for the jumpers, he is exhibiting some smart cuts of the ball and timely units with the ball in His hand. These are not large areas of your game at this time, but the more time you spend with Jokic, the more they will be.

Like most young players, Porter Jr will require a lot of work and repetitions on the defensive side. He still needs to improve the way he handles the physicality of the NBA game and is prone to careless fouls, has been lost at this end, playing too far from the shooters and too far from the pilots, giving too much space sometimes and often give up and-ones.

The idea that it could be a great small forward, thus alleviating the greater positional shortage faced by the Nuggets and allowing Will Barton to move to the shooting guard, while alleviating Gary Harris' continuing offensive struggles, seems to be no more. Probably when the same happened. Said of Juancho Hernangomez before.

















2:34



Michael Porter Jr reflected on an impressive performance in his first NBA start for the Denver Nuggets after fighting host injury problems



However, like everything about his game, Porter's defense has improved. The level of effort has generally been there throughout the year, and the rotations are more timely and more precise. Porter remains a poor defender at this stage and someone whom opponents will continue to attack, but the Nuggets can save a poor positional defensive player, especially if they leave the bench, given the good strength of their team's overall defense.

What they really needed, given that they shoot only the twenty-best three-point percentage in the league in the sixth number of attempts, are some external contributions.

As a high and fast shooter who only needs a little space to look away, combined with good athleticism, good offensive instincts, his unlockable release, an intriguing pull-up game, good footwork and a soft touch on the hook shots and floats around the basket. , Porter is giving them that.

And as far as we have heard, his back has not been a problem again.

Denver needed an infusion of something, as its peers in the west continue to make great strides, and after the first 18 months, Porter now offers it.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.