Melissa Gorga weighs on Teresa Giudice dating her hot pool boy

Anthony Delorenzo Take a medium mirror selfie. But despite his impressive abs and history with Royal Housewives of New Jerseyit's Teresa Giuidice, it does not seem that the two become an element in the short term.

"He's a good guy," says Giudice. Rhonj co-star Melissa Gorga in this Wednesday clip Watch what happens live. As she explained before, Anthony (also known as Tony "The Hot Pool Guy,quot;, whose meeting with Giudice last December caused the romance) is her husband. Joe GorgaShe is a childhood friend and maintains a similar platonic relationship with her sister-in-law.

"I would love her to end up with Tony," Gorga tells the host Andy Cohen. "But, honestly, I don't think that will happen." What does she think of the shirtless selfie, then?

"I think they are both single at the moment," continues Bravo's personality. "So, they're like & # 39; hey, look at me & # 39 ;. & # 39; well, look at me & # 39;".

Rhonj The public already met Tony, the contractor responsible for building the pool in the backyard of Giudice, but it resurfaced with a different light during the new episode last night.