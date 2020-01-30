Melissa Gorga weighs on Teresa Giudice dating her hot pool boy

Anthony Delorenzo Take a medium mirror selfie. But despite his impressive abs and history with Royal Housewives of New Jerseyit's Teresa Giuidice, it does not seem that the two become an element in the short term.
"He's a good guy," says Giudice. Rhonj co-star Melissa Gorga in this Wednesday clip Watch what happens live. As she explained before, Anthony (also known as Tony "The Hot Pool Guy,quot;, whose meeting with Giudice last December caused the romance) is her husband. Joe GorgaShe is a childhood friend and maintains a similar platonic relationship with her sister-in-law.
"I would love her to end up with Tony," Gorga tells the host Andy Cohen. "But, honestly, I don't think that will happen." What does she think of the shirtless selfie, then?
"I think they are both single at the moment," continues Bravo's personality. "So, they're like & # 39; hey, look at me & # 39 ;. & # 39; well, look at me & # 39;".
Rhonj The public already met Tony, the contractor responsible for building the pool in the backyard of Giudice, but it resurfaced with a different light during the new episode last night.
Between Joe GiudiceDuring the 2019 detention at a Pennsylvania ICE facility, the last installment of season 10 saw his wife (the two finally separated after Joe's deportation last year) resisting degrading comments from his spouse for a long time while planning carefully to visit him in custody.
The spectators learned all this while the mother of four children spent a tumultuous weekend in Jackie GoldschneiderHampton house with her Rhonj Delivery partners The issue of an upcoming divorce between Teresa and Joe came up several times throughout the trip. A conversation about his "guy,quot; at dinner with Goldschneider, Gorga and Margaret Josephs inevitably led to questions about "the boy in the hot pool," whom Giudice emphasized was just his friend.
But a follow-up investigation by Josephs about whether he was attractive or not encouraged Giudice to reveal his latest text exchange, which represented Tony flaunting his chiseled physique in a selfie in the bathroom mirror. Also, they went out in high school!
"Did he send you that?!" Gorga gasped. "This is bothering me for some reason. Teresa, save the phone!"
Gorga also appeared in E! Morning pop On Wednesday, during which he shared that Giudice is not dating anyone. That said, "I'm sure Teresa will start dating soon," he continued. "I'm going to push her on the date."
Watch a new episode of the Royal Housewives of New Jersey next Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).