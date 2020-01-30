Mel Gibson and Danny Glover will return for & # 39; Lethal Weapon 5 & # 39;

Warner Bros.

Producer Daniel Lin claims that Warner Bros. has been working to bring a fifth and final film of & # 39; Lethal Weapon & # 39 ;, with director Richard Donner also on board to return for the new installment.

A new "Lethal Weapon" movie could arrive more than 20 years after the last movie hit theaters. According to producer Daniel Lin, the original main actors, Mel Gibson Y Danny Glover, are ready to return for the fifth and final installment of the police action comedy movie series.

During the round table chat of producers of The Hollywood Reporter, Lin said: "We are trying to make the last film of & # 39; Lethal Weapon & # 39;". He added: "The original cast will return … Mel and Danny are ready to leave."

Lin, who has produced films like "Sherlock Holmes","That","Gangster Squad"Y"The Lego movie"He also stated that Dick Donner, who directed the four" Lethal Weapon "movies, is on board to return for the fifth movie." And Dick Donner will come back, "he said.

He went on to say: "And it's just amazing. The story itself is very personal for him." While the project has not yet received an official green light, Lin said it is now only "the script."

Talk about the potential "Lethal weapon 5"It started for the first time in 2007, but it never showed any real progress. Then, in 2017, Gibson hinted that the fifth movie was in development, with Donner probably returning in the director's chair.

Also speaking about the next installment, Donner said last year that if the movie ended, it would be called "Lethal Finale" and it would be "very dark." He said Channing Gibson, who wrote the fourth movie, was writing the screenplay for the fifth movie. Donner, however, said in the Maltin on Movies podcast that he wasn't sure he got the green light.

The first "Lethal Weapon" movie premiered in 1987. It follows the near-retirement homicide detective Roger Murtaugh (Glover), who unexpectedly pairs with the wild narcotic detective Martin Riggs (Gibson), who has suicidal tendencies.

The franchise was revived with a "Lethal weapon"TV series starring Damon Wayans Y Clayne crawford which premiered on FOX in 2016. The show was canceled in 2019 after Wayans decided to leave after the end of season 3 production in December 2018.