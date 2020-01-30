Meghan McCain insists that & # 39; adore & # 39; Whoopi Goldberg despite the explosive fight in sight!

%MINIFYHTML5d656b38dc06e3c6f0615a9f2a0058b611% %MINIFYHTML5d656b38dc06e3c6f0615a9f2a0058b612%

Meghan McCain had a great fight with her co-host of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, but it turns out that doesn't mean she just doesn't "love,quot; her anyway. This is what Meghan said about her relationship with her off-screen friend.

At the same time, however, it makes perfect sense that people did not really live under that impression.

After all, the two got into a scream fight in The View, so people were convinced that there would be some bad blood between them.

It all started when Whoopi told Meghan to simply "stop talking,quot; in the middle of an argument on the show, just before a commercial cut was cut. Pretty dramatic!

However, while on Watch What Happens Live, Meghan told Andy Cohen that his fight ended there.

She said Whoopi having was having a bad day, and we talked about it that night and the next day. You know, it's live television and it's really intense and stressful times for anyone. I adore her; He apologized in the air and apologized in the air. "

You may remember that everything took place in December during a discussion about the political trial of Donald Trump.

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar tried to talk, but Meghan talked about them so loudly that they ended up drowning completely.

That was when Whoopi, who is generally considered the moderator, intervened and called Meghan: "Girl, please stop talking, please stop talking right now."

Meghan seemed really stunned and upset about it, saying softly: "I won't speak for the rest of the program."

But the actress made it very clear that she didn't care, responding: "I agree with that." I agree with that! If you are going to behave like this. You are talking about people. "

Meghan told Andy that he is very aware that the fight was quite brutal, but he admitted that ‘We all screwed up on the show. It is live, it is every day. I forgive her and love her. If she leaves, I leave. Whoopi is the host of the show, my life there; She always picks us up when we're down. But, if she jumps, I also jump. I love her and need her as a moderator. "



