Meghan McCain admits to fighting with her former co-host of The View Abby Huntsman

After Meghan McCain was a hostess Sight On Wednesday with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, he headed to the Club Bravo House to hang out with Andy Cohen in Watch what happens live. And, the conservative TV host talked about the behind-the-scenes drama in Sight, including the alleged fight he had with former co-host Abby Huntsman.

McCain explained that she and Huntsman have been friends for more than ten years because their parents were friends in politics and she and Huntsman worked together at Fox. McCain said that part of the reason Huntsman joined the panel in Sight It was because they were very good friends.

She said they are still friends and still speak regularly while Huntsman is campaigning for his father Jon Huntsman, who is running for governor of Utah again after serving as U.S. ambassador to China, Russia and Singapore.

McCain explained that Huntsman was "really in conflict,quot; about his father running for office and was not with him to help him. And that, says McCain, is why Huntsman left Sight earlier this month.

"We got into a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight," McCain admitted. “And all friendships have ups and downs. It was a bit strange for me, and I think it's strange for her, the fact that we had a fight the two years we worked together in the program, to be subjected to dissection in the media, to be armed. "

McCain called the story of the leak about his fight with Huntsman "cruel," and said it has been a few difficult weeks. He called Huntsman an "incredible co-host,quot; and added that it was lovely to have a friend on the show with her.

Still, for McCain it has been "an emotional burden,quot; to have his friendship with Huntsman "used in this way in the media." And revealed that it has taken its toll. McCain doesn't know who leaked the story, but he wanted him to stop because he works on an intense program during intense times, and is just trying to do his job.

McCain said there was no truth in the rumor that he had planned to leave the program before Huntsman, adding that if he was going to resign it would not be a lengthy process and would not be cryptic about it.

Meghan McCain also talked about the moment Goldberg told her to stop talking Sight before going to a commercial court. McCain said Goldberg was having a bad day and apologized. He explained that live television can be intense and stressful, and everyone is wrong.

Sight airs every morning from Monday to Friday on ABC, and Watch what happens live It is broadcast from Sunday to Thursday night in Bravo.



