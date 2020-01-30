Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to move to Los Angeles for the summer

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Next stop? Hollywood!
A source tells E! News that Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. We are told that the couple "expects,quot; to spend at least part of the summer months in Meghan's hometown after settling in Canada, where they currently reside since they separated from the British royal family earlier this month.
"They have started looking at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," the source reveals.
The source adds: "They have contacted people in Los Angeles and would like to gather a team of locals."
Like any potential owner, the Duchess of Sussex has a growing list of non-negotiable for her perfect sanctuary in Los Angeles. "Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," says the source.
The former actress, whose mother Doria Ragland He lives in Los Angeles, "he hopes to find something that fits his needs," the source shares.
ABC News highlighted Meghan and Harry's controversial decision to move away from their royal duties in a television special that aired this week. Several of Harry's closest friends appeared in the documentary, titled Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown.
Polo star Nacho Figueras He said he talked to Harry just a few days before giving the interview, sharing: "He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever is necessary. He has suffered a lot from all things. that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from the people who judge him. "
Meghan and Harry have previously said they plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, so it is logical that they eventually head to the City of Angels.
ME! The news has come to Meghan and Harry's camp to comment.