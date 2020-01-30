Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to move to Los Angeles for the summer

Next stop? Hollywood!

A source tells E! News that Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. We are told that the couple "expects,quot; to spend at least part of the summer months in Meghan's hometown after settling in Canada, where they currently reside since they separated from the British royal family earlier this month.

%MINIFYHTML2122d8478ba39d66c9b48f49930c249713% %MINIFYHTML2122d8478ba39d66c9b48f49930c249714%

"They have started looking at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," the source reveals.

The source adds: "They have contacted people in Los Angeles and would like to gather a team of locals."

Like any potential owner, the Duchess of Sussex has a growing list of non-negotiable for her perfect sanctuary in Los Angeles. "Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," says the source.