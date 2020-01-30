Meghan King Edmonds reveals what she is looking for in a man in the middle of Jim Edmonds' divorce

Royal Housewives of Orange County student Meghan King Edmonds is still not legally single, as she is divorcing former San Luis Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds. But, that doesn't mean I'm not looking for a new boy.

Meghan appeared on Nick Viall Viall Files Podcast this week, and shared what he is looking for in a man despite the fact that he is in the middle of an unpleasant separation from Jim. His checklist included loyalty, a solid family education, someone who works instead of living from a trust fund and no athlete.

The 35-year-old list was obviously influenced by his marriage to Jim. She accused him of cheating several times, and he is also a former professional athlete. Meghan said she "has been there, done that."

Meghan and Jim also share three children: Aspen, 3 and the one-year-old Hart and Hayes twins. But, she is not looking for a boy with her own children.

"At the risk of sounding extremely hypocritical, I don't like to date a boy with children," Meghan revealed. "I mean, I love children, and I loved being a stepmother, but … it's, like, a lot of luggage. And I hate calling children luggage, but children are a lifelong commitment, and you didn't have any input. to create this child, and it's hard. "

Meghan was the stepmother of Jim's four children from her two previous marriages, and her representative Steve Honig told her Page six that Meghan's statement about dating a man who has no children is a "really hurtful comment that speaks for itself."

Jim's four children from their previous marriages are no longer talking to Meghan after their separation, and she said it was "sad." RHOC Alum may not prefer to date a man with children, but she admitted that such a guy would understand what is going on.

Meghan King Edmonds said the men are already "sliding,quot; to their DMs on Instagram, but she wouldn't go so far as to say that the boys are sexy. However, she said the DMs are hot, but it's fun for her because they are asking her to go out to Boston and San Francisco.

Meghan says that she has not yet had appointments with the boys of her DM and that she has not responded either. He also revealed that he has not yet received a cock photo, but is eager to know when he will be able to send one back.



