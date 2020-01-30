Meet the mom who seems almost identical to Meghan Markle

If someone is looking to book a Meghan markle similar, then this mom has you covered.

This week Akeisha Land there were people taking double shots when their picture with their daughter, Grayson He appeared on his Instagram feeds a few days ago. Immediately afterwards, the mother of two noticed that the account was flooded with comments about how it looks strangely similar to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. From head to toe, Akeisha could basically be the duchess's twin, which made everyone flock to see the image.

This was a shock to Akeisha since Greyson's account, which is managed and monitored by Akeisha, is usually just photos of cute outfits for young children and other family moments.

But with the recent revelation, the mother of two children says she can see herself in the spotlight. She tells E! News about your potential future as a double body and more in our interview below!