Meet the mom who seems almost identical to Meghan Markle

If someone is looking to book a Meghan markle similar, then this mom has you covered.
This week Akeisha Land there were people taking double shots when their picture with their daughter, Grayson He appeared on his Instagram feeds a few days ago. Immediately afterwards, the mother of two noticed that the account was flooded with comments about how it looks strangely similar to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. From head to toe, Akeisha could basically be the duchess's twin, which made everyone flock to see the image.
This was a shock to Akeisha since Greyson's account, which is managed and monitored by Akeisha, is usually just photos of cute outfits for young children and other family moments.
But with the recent revelation, the mother of two children says she can see herself in the spotlight. She tells E! News about your potential future as a double body and more in our interview below!
E!: What has been the answer to the story for you?
A: Madness. It has been crazy. I am legitimately anxious right now. The outpouring of comments that have been coming right next to a photo I posted of myself and Greyson … Literally, every comment is about me. It's usually like, & # 39; Oh, it's so cute & # 39 ;, and that kind of thing, but this time it's all about me. It's very different! I am not used to being at the forefront. I'm used to it being about my children. It is overwhelming.
E!: Do you follow the royal family? Or Meghan?
A: Not really. I follow one of his fan pages because I'm a fan, but that's it. I don't really follow that anymore.
E!: Do you find it flattering?
A: Insurance. I take it as a great compliment. I think it's beautiful, so being confused with a member of royalty is definitely a great compliment.
E!: Would you like a similar job?
A: For sure. I was joking and I told one of the commentators in my post that I needed to communicate with his people and tell them if they ever need a doppelgänger …
E!: Or do you work to order? If anyone wants a similar Meghan for their event?
A: Yes, definitely. If they want me to go to a party like her, I'm your girl.
E!: Will you start your own page now?
A: I will start trying to be more facing the camera. Yes, I definitely want to expose myself more and not just to my children. I really love fashion and also talking about mom's stuff. Only real life stuff.