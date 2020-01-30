Meet Katie Sowers, the first woman to train in a Super Bowl

Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group
After breaking through to become the first openly gay NFL coach in 2017, Katie Sowers He is about to make history again.
As the San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach, the 33-year-old is now the first openly gay and female coach to take the team to a Super Bowl. He will be on the sidelines this Sunday when the 49ers face the Chiefs of Kansas City, which coincidentally is the Sowers home state team. But before breaking down the barriers in the predominantly masculine and openly direct NFL organization, Sowers overcame adversity on and off the field.
Here is a look at his trip to the nation's main sporting event.
About his love of life for football: Born three hours outside of Kansas City, Katie and her twin sister Liz Sowers (also a soccer player) were introduced in sports at an early age. His father was a basketball coach at a local university, and the first memories of the Sowers girls include games in the backyard with children from the neighborhood. His initial passion for the game appears in the announcement of the Microsoft Super Bowl, which shows Sowers reading the children's diary entries.
"I remember loving football from day one," says Sowers. "I walked home every day, and all I want to do is play football." In an entry, she reads: "I hope one day to be in a real football team."
His dream came true years later when he joined the Women's Football Alliance. In 2013, Sowers got a place in the US women's national football team that won a world title and a gold medal.
On dealing with the violent reaction against your sexuality: Before working professionally in football, Sowers played basketball at Goshen, a private college of liberal arts just outside of Indianapolis. Before graduating, she asked to continue working with the team as a volunteer coach, but was denied due to her sexual identity.
As she described to Outsports, "they told me & # 39; due to your lifestyle, we ask you not to come with the team & # 39;". That moment really struck me because it was the first time I really felt judged because of my sexual orientation. I was very passionate about training and feeling that my opportunities were limited by what I loved was difficult to deal with. However, without that experience I would not be where I am today. "
About reaching the NFL: While working as coach of the fifth grade women's basketball team, Sowers impressed the NFL executive Scott Pioli– Whose daughter played on her team – so much that she offered Sowers a job with the Atlanta Falcons through a diversity coaching scholarship. In 2017, Sowers followed Kyle Shanahan at 49ers, where he became head coach and she settled in her role as assistant offensive coach.
"It's innovative and all that, but the more normalized it is, the better," he said. The Mercury News after a successful first season with the 49ers. "As a woman, the more someone can ask me what I do and I say‘ I train football, "the less commotion on their faces will mean the best direction in which we are moving."
When opening doors for women like her: Sowers' mission goes far beyond the final numbers on the scoreboard. "I have a job to do here," he told the Los Angeles Times. "As surreal as it may be, I have to concentrate on that job. Being the first woman and getting all this publicity … It really is visible to younger women and to everyone. But the most important thing is to make sure not the last one. "
