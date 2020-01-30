Meet Katie Sowers, the first woman to train in a Super Bowl

After breaking through to become the first openly gay NFL coach in 2017, Katie Sowers He is about to make history again.

As the San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach, the 33-year-old is now the first openly gay and female coach to take the team to a Super Bowl. He will be on the sidelines this Sunday when the 49ers face the Chiefs of Kansas City, which coincidentally is the Sowers home state team. But before breaking down the barriers in the predominantly masculine and openly direct NFL organization, Sowers overcame adversity on and off the field.

Here is a look at his trip to the nation's main sporting event.

About his love of life for football: Born three hours outside of Kansas City, Katie and her twin sister Liz Sowers (also a soccer player) were introduced in sports at an early age. His father was a basketball coach at a local university, and the first memories of the Sowers girls include games in the backyard with children from the neighborhood. His initial passion for the game appears in the announcement of the Microsoft Super Bowl, which shows Sowers reading the children's diary entries.