Meek Mill criticizes record labels for having & # 39; Black Kids In Slave Contracts !! & # 39;

Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to criticize record labels and their executives for keeping "Black children in slave contracts," possibly referring to the controversial 360 agreement that many artists sign today.

"How about all these RACE DIFFERENT men have all these young black men in slave contracts in the music business? Come and meet us, you need help to solve your situation #DC X #ROCNATION It's literally stealing now that we found something than we can get rich! "

This is not the first time that Meek points to record labels for exploiting young black artists who enter the game:

"What about the big companies that take the children out of the ghetto and make them sign that they live far away for a little money? We take control of that 2020 and expose the people who offer these slave deals! Imagine that some lawyers break some of these deals! you are offering these children, "he tweeted in December.

360 offers mean that record companies get a share of everything they earn as an artist, which can make it almost impossible to earn money seriously, depending on the details of their contract. More and more artists choose to remain independent and distribute strictly through careers to maintain the greatest possible control over their music and their currencies.