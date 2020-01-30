Meek Mill criticizes record labels for having & # 39; Black Kids In Slave Contracts !! & # 39;

Home Entertainment Meek Mill criticizes record labels for having & # 39; Black Kids...

Meek Mill criticizes record labels for having 'Black Kids In Slave Contracts!!'

Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to criticize record labels and their executives for keeping "Black children in slave contracts," possibly referring to the controversial 360 agreement that many artists sign today.

"How about all these RACE DIFFERENT men have all these young black men in slave contracts in the music business? Come and meet us, you need help to solve your situation #DC X #ROCNATION It's literally stealing now that we found something than we can get rich! "

