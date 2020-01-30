Match report – Wigan 16-10 Warrington

















Highlights of the DW stadium where the Warriors opened their season with a 12-man win over Warrington.

Wigan started the 2020 Betfred Super League season memorably with a tough 16-10 victory over 12-man Warrington.

The Wolves had Captain Chris Hill ejected after 23 minutes for a high tackle on Sam Powell, which resulted in a penalty attempt, and also caused his rowing partner Mike Cooper to be ejected 17 minutes from the end for obstruction. .

Against all odds, the visitors made a brave effort and it was only when they had 11 men that Wigan scored his decisive third attempt.

There was also controversy when Wigan's forward, Morgan Smithies, was accused by Warrington stripper Blake Austin of a gouge in the eye, an incident that was presented in the report.

Liam Marshall's second attempt proved the difference when Wigan beat Warrington by 12 men.

Bevan French was also among the scorers when the Warriors won at home

Seeing the incident on the big screen, England defender George Burgess, who was the last player to be punished for tearing during his last season with southern Sydney in 2019.

He had made his debut in Wigan – and Super League – since the beginning of the game, seen by older brother Sam from a hospitality box, but was removed after 18 minutes while fighting with the early intensity of only his third game in seven months . .

Steel man Jackson Hastings had a silent debut, but Matty Ashton of Warrington drew attention in the full-back, with Stefan Ratchford switched to mid back in the absence of the new signing Gareth Widdop.

Warrington finished his 2019 Super League campaign with a streak of only one victory from his last nine games, but they had a quick start in this game.

Ratchford put them ahead with an early penalty and Tonga's second rower, Ben Murdoch-Masila, earned the distinction of scoring the first attempt of the season, driving Burgess away from the gallop to the line, to extend his lead to 8-0 . .

Ben Murdoch-Masila of Warrington scored the opening attempt with a wonderfully powerful effort

Wigan tried again after 17 minutes when the exciting full side Bevan French made his way through the defense of the Wolves with ridiculous ease and the crucial moment came five minutes later when Powell took the download of Hastings with the line beckoning .

Hill's high tackle from behind looked ugly, leaving referee Chris Kendall with little choice but to wield the red card, shortly after video official Ben Thaler had awarded a penalty.

Chris Hill received a red card for a great entry on Sam Powell

After a long treatment in the field, Powell was taken on a stretcher, but shortly after it was said that he was fully aware of Wigan's medical staff.

Zak Hardaker's second conversion, from the front of the posts, extended Wigan's lead to 12-8, but Ratchford withdrew two points with a second penalty when 12-man visitors tried to stay in containment.

The Warriors fought to make the most of their man advantage while their opponents fought magnificently.

The end Joe Burgess remained trapped in the line in the middle of the second half and the always dangerous Frenchman was denied a penalty attempt after being obstructed while chasing his own kick.

Marshall's attempt with Warrington until 11 was the difference in the end

However, the pillar Mike Cooper was convicted of the sin for that offensive and Wigan found it easier to score against 11 men when the end Liam Marshall collected French's cut pass to cross without opposition for the third attempt of his team.

Reaction

