Masters 2020 preview: Darts returns with an explosion in Milton Keynes | Darts news





MVG is the reigning champion

The Ladbrokes Masters 2020 begins Friday at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, when Michael van Gerwen begins his search for a sixth consecutive title against Jonny Clayton on opening night.

The tournament will take place from January 31 to February 2 with the new 16 best players after the World Championship competes for three days.

Since the competition moved to Milton Keynes in 2015, Van Gerwen has not yet tasted defeat on the Masters stage and the Dutchman will seek to continue that race against Welsh number two Clayton on Friday night opening.

"This tournament is important because it sets the tone for the rest of the year, it gives me the opportunity to send a message," said Van Gerwen.

"It is not the first time I come at the beginning of the year without being World Champion and I return strong, people know that."

"I really want to get back on the big stage and act in front of a large crowd. I look forward to returning with the title."

"You always have to set new goals and I will give it all this year."

1:08 MVG lost the World Championship final to Peter Wright earlier this month MVG lost the World Championship final to Peter Wright earlier this month

The tournament will begin with a meeting between Michael Smith and Mensur Suljovic, while former world champions Rob Cross and Adrian Lewis also collide on the first night.

The opening night of action will also see the twice World Championship semi-finalist, Nathan Aspinall, debut at the Masters against the 2014 champion James Wade.

Aspinall's success in the last 18 months has led him to fly to eighth place in the PDC Order of Merit, and the 28-year-old seeks to further consolidate his place among the sport's elite this year.

"I'm going to participate in this tournament as one of the favorites to win it, so you have to trust that," said Aspinall.

"The last three weeks seem to have lasted an eternity, so I want to do it again now.

"I have played against James many times, he has defeated me and I have defeated him, but I don't think I have played him in more than a year."

"It's probably ahead of me in head-to-head statistics, but now I'm a different animal than it was 12 months ago."

Aspinall is one of the rising stars of the sport.

The second night of first round action on Saturday will see Peter Wright announced on stage as World Champion for the first time when he begins his bid for a first Masters title against Joe Cullen.

World number three Gerwyn Price faces Simon Whitlock in a replay of his World Championship meeting, while two-time world champion Gary Anderson faces Ian White and Daryl Gurney plays Dave Chisnall.

The winners will advance to the last day of action on Sunday, which will see the quarterfinals in the afternoon session, before the semifinals and the final of the night.

Masters Ladbrokes 2020

Draw

(1) Michael van Gerwen v (16) Jonny Clayton

(8) Nathan Aspinall v (9) James Wade

(4) Rob Cross v (13) Adrian Lewis

(5) Michael Smith v (12) Mensur Suljovic

(2) Peter Wright v (15) Joe Cullen

(7) Daryl Gurney v (10) Dave Chisnall

(3) Gerwyn Price v (14) Simon Whitlock

(6) Gary Anderson v (11) Ian White

Format

First round: better than 19 legs

Quarterfinals – Best of 19 games

Semifinals: best of 21 games

Final – The best of 21 legs

Prize fund

Winner £ 60,000

Finalist £ 25,000

Semifinalists £ 17,500

Finalist rooms £ 10,000

First round Losers £ 5,000

Total £ 200,000

Darts is back Sky sports in February, when the Premier League starts up in Aberdeen.

On February 6, 17 weeks of action begin and continues every Thursday until the Play Offs on The O2 in May.