Margot Robbie wears Dries Plumage Van Noten dress for the premiere of Birds of Prey and gets mixed reactions

It seems that this look is in your love or your hate. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Margot Robbie attended the Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn Premiere in London and wearing a black plumage dress by Dries Van Noten. The American Harley Quinn has become a viral sensation and what Margot Robbie uses has set a precedent for many young girls who dress like her Suicide Squad character for Halloween and beyond. The dress and gloves Dries Van Noten that Margot Robbie used for the premiere is causing mixed reactions. Some love the look and consider it capricious and a reflection of his character Harley Quinn, while others think that the set does not do justice to the Oscar-nominated actress.

Designed by Kate Young, the dress featured a top with transparent panels with black feathers that created an asymmetrical plumage in the front. Then, the dress features a skirt to the floor that bulged at the waist, while the transparent panels allowed a little of Margot's stomach to appear.

Margot wore fuchsia opera gloves with the outfit for a touch of color. Opera gloves are in fashion now along with large ties. Ariana Grande wore a pair of emerald green opera gloves with her Givenchy couture dress for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Although there are some who praise the appearance on social media platforms and say that plumage and feathers are a good ode for Birds of Prey, others say the look did not look finished and others even compared the skirt with a bag of garbage.

Kate Young shared several complete photos of Margot wearing the dress, including the added golden cape that, when combined with the fuschia opera gloves, definitely made a striking combination similar to the colors of the birds found in the jungle or jungles From South America.

Here is a picture of Margot Robbie with the cape.

How about choosing the Dries Van Noten dress? Margot is not the only one who opted for the plumage in her dress. His co-star, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, wore a black Guy Laroche dress that featured black feather plumage at the hem.

Are you a fan of the dress and gloves or do you agree with those who think that Margot Robbie should have opted for a different look at Birds of prey premiere?



