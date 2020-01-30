Manushi Chillar begins Prithviraj's journey with a song session



Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is ready to mark his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The movie is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The historical drama has already gone to the ground. A couple of days ago, Manushi published a photo sharing his vision of the film, although it was just a silhouette. Today, Manushi took Instagram to share another silhouette of herself with her team preparing for the recording of her first song.



The former beauty queen will captivate the audience with her endearing appearance and impressive talent. Manushi captioned the image as: "In every & # 39; step & # 39 ;, they support me. #SongShoot #Prithviraj,quot; The film that also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role will hit theaters on November 13, 2020. It is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi of Pinjar fame.